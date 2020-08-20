expand
August 21, 2020

Published 11:18 am Thursday, August 20, 2020

Local News

SGTC conducts Log Truck Driver Safety training program

Local News

South Georgia Tech’s McLain Center suffers water damage

Local News

SGTC Instructor of Year Dorothea McKenzie selected as TCSG Regional Winner

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves the establishment of fire fees on solar farms

Local News

Americus City Council holds discussion on several items of interest

education

Sumter County Board of Education new district maps and election information

Local news

Macon County and South Georgia Tech educators team up to help students

Local News

Think you can’t afford college? Think again! SGTC can help

Local News

Stewart Houston awarded the South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s Phil Jones – Alfred “Foots” Harris scholarship

Local News

Sumter County BOC approves the acceptance of CARES Act Phase 1 grant funding

education

Sumter County Schools Sets Agenda for August 2020 Board of Education Meeting

education

Sumter County Schools: Special Assistance Alternative Community Eligibility Provision 

News Main

Magnolia Manor covid-19 update

clubs/organizations

Schley Co. Family Connection donates school supplies

News Main

Harvest of Hope Food Pantry special food distribution August 13

clubs/organizations

Local farmer Presents Bio-Ag Program to Americus Rotary Club

Local News

Registration for Fall Semester underway at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Update 8/10/20: Americus Police Department sponsors Back to School Giveaway for the students of Sumter County

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sumter County Schools: A Message on Wi-Fi Connections

Local News

GSW Foundation announces new board chairman, Lou Chase, at spring meeting

Local News

A message to our customers: Georgia Power remains committed to working with customers amid COVID-19 concerns

Public records

Public Notice

Local News

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith donates 1,500 masks to his native Macon County

Local News

Sumter County Schools goes virtual for the start of the 2020-2021 school year