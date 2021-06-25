expand
Ad Spot

June 26, 2021

Best of Sumter 2021

Published 4:24 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

Print Article

Local news

Americus Civitan Club presents contribution to GSW Foundation

News Main

Americus native successfully completes Navy tour at Naval Information Warfare Training Group Norfolk

Local news

Americus Mayor and City Council suspend rules and act on several items

Local news

Someone is coming to town!

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/23 to 6/24/2021

Local news

Prayer for the Cherokee Street area of Americus

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/17 to 6/22/2021

Local news

Meet your familiar yet new City Manager, Diadra Powell

Local news

Judge Rucker Smith Re-Elected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia

Local News

The Kinnebrew Company to change ownership

education

Sumter County Board of Education comes to agreement with Sumter County Board of Commissioners as well as passing 21-22 budget

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/17 to 6/18/2021

Local News

South Georgia Technical College holds High School equivalency graduation ceremony

Local news

Mayor and city council set voting items and address garbage issues

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/16 to 6/17/2021

Local news

SGTC to Host Blood Drive Tuesday, June 22

Local news

Sandy Larson named SGTC Administrative Services Director

Local news

Severe blood shortage: Donors needed now to address delays in patient care

Local news

Phoebe Expands Visitation Hours

Local news

New agreement between CGTC and GSW smooths transition for Information Technology students

Local News

Boy Scouts of America South Georgia Council Youth Leadership Training Camp

Local news

Former Americus resident pens children’s book

Local News

Area Beat Report 6/15 to 6/16/2021

News Main

How Blake Dukes defines fatherhood and how he relies on other fathers to share their wisdom