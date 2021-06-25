expand
Ad Spot
About Us
Subscribe
Submit
Public Notices
E-Edition
June 26, 2021
Home
Local News
Local Sports
Opinion
Obits
Lifestyles
Religion
Classifieds
Best of Sumter 2021
Published 4:24 pm Friday, June 25, 2021
Print Article
Latest Opinion
Leila Case: Gatewood’s Flower Shop continues to bloom at 75
Keith Wishum: Doing the small things is critical
Our opinion: National Newspaper Week commemorates community institution
Your opinion: 10-5-19
Dick Yarbrough: If you want to talk impeachment, you’d better hurry
Recent Posts
10U Sumter County All-Stars claim the county’s first GRPA State Title in baseball since 1990
Americus Civitan Club presents contribution to GSW Foundation
Americus native successfully completes Navy tour at Naval Information Warfare Training Group Norfolk
Americus Mayor and City Council suspend rules and act on several items
Someone is coming to town!
Latest Sports
10U Sumter County All-Stars claim the county’s first GRPA State Title in baseball since 1990
Blanchard’s walk-off single in extra innings moves Sumter County past Lyons
10U Sumter County All-Stars take two of three games to open GRPA State Tournament
Former Schley County baseball star Chase Patrick is headed to the CWS
Sumter County 8U All-Stars win GRPA District 3 Tournament
Latest Lifestyles
Topiaries offers a special touch to downtown Americus
Wiggins-Mitchell
Swain-Milledge
Teasley-Ledger
Leila Case: AHS alums have strong tie that binds
Latest Religion
Community prayer box is ready to accept prayers at Leslie United Methodist Church
Keith Wishum: Doing the small things is critical
Church briefs: 10-5-19
Local law enforcement officers blessed at St. John’s
Keith Wishum: How do we destroy our enemies?
Latest Obits
Hazel Hodge Rathel: June 22, 2021
William Gregory Roberts: June 8, 2021
Sharon Robinson: June 18, 2021
Ms. Dorris Holbrook Watford: June 18, 2021
Dr. Virginia Raye Holt: May 17, 2021
Latest Public Records
Sumter County Request for Proposal
Furlow Charter School Governing Board meeting today, February 8
Furlow Charter School Governing Board Meeting February 1 at 5:30pm
Area Beat 11/16 to 11/19/2020
Furlow Charter School called meeting
Local news
Americus Civitan Club presents contribution to GSW Foundation
News Main
Americus native successfully completes Navy tour at Naval Information Warfare Training Group Norfolk
Local news
Americus Mayor and City Council suspend rules and act on several items
Local news
Someone is coming to town!
Local News
Area Beat Report 6/23 to 6/24/2021
Local news
Prayer for the Cherokee Street area of Americus
Local News
Area Beat Report 6/17 to 6/22/2021
Local news
Meet your familiar yet new City Manager, Diadra Powell
Local news
Judge Rucker Smith Re-Elected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia
Local News
The Kinnebrew Company to change ownership
education
Sumter County Board of Education comes to agreement with Sumter County Board of Commissioners as well as passing 21-22 budget
Local News
Area Beat Report 6/17 to 6/18/2021
Local News
South Georgia Technical College holds High School equivalency graduation ceremony
Local news
Mayor and city council set voting items and address garbage issues
Local News
Area Beat Report 6/16 to 6/17/2021
Local news
SGTC to Host Blood Drive Tuesday, June 22
Local news
Sandy Larson named SGTC Administrative Services Director
Local news
Severe blood shortage: Donors needed now to address delays in patient care
Local news
Phoebe Expands Visitation Hours
Local news
New agreement between CGTC and GSW smooths transition for Information Technology students
Local News
Boy Scouts of America South Georgia Council Youth Leadership Training Camp
Local news
Former Americus resident pens children’s book
Local News
Area Beat Report 6/15 to 6/16/2021
News Main
How Blake Dukes defines fatherhood and how he relies on other fathers to share their wisdom
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obits
Lifestyles
Religion
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Policies
Terms of Use
Subscribe
Submit
Copyright
© 2021, Americus Times-Recorder