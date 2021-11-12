Paul M. Larkin, Jr. named SGTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Instructor

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Paul M. Larkin, Jr. of Leesburg, GA has been hired as a South Georgia Technical College Aviation Maintenance Technology Instructor effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. He will report to Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers.

“We are pleased that Paul Larkin will be joining the South Georgia Technical College faculty as one of our Aviation Maintenance Technology Instructors,” said President Watford. “Our Aircraft Structural Technology, Aviation Maintenance Technology, and Avionics Technology programs are among the best in the southeast. We have an excellent reputation for graduating qualified students and we believe that Paul will be a good addition to our already outstanding aviation faculty.”

Larkin has over 40 years of experience in the field with extensive knowledge and a verifiable record of success in automated logistics, aircraft maintenance and aircraft manufacturing along with a solid history of management in the military, civilian sector and as a civilian contractor. He has worked with Dallas Airmotive in Dallas, Texas as a contract FSR, performing maintenance on Honeywell AS907 turbine engines installed on Bombardier Challenger 300 aircraft, on and off wing. He also worked with Telford Aviation, Inc. as a U.S. Department of Defense Contractor in Kandahar, Bastion and Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan and Balad and Speicher, Iraq. Other employment included Consolidated Turbine Support, at the Honeywell Aerospace Authorized Repair Station and Ayres Corporation, Quality Aerospace, Inc., and Thrush Aircraft, Inc. in Albany, GA.

He served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Machinist and has an active secret security clearance. He has an FAA Airframe & Powerplant License and an FAA Private Pilot License.

“I am excited about this opportunity to teach at South Georgia Technical College,” said Larkin.

As a new Aviation Maintenance Technology instructor, Larkin will be providing classroom and lab instruction in aviation maintenance technology, preparing instructional materials, assessing student performance and assigning grades, participating in program and college committees, be involved in professional activities/organizations, and promote good public relations through contracts and regular communications with businesses.