GSW Men’s Soccer Team adds three to PBC All-Conference Team
From Staff Reports
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Soccer Team had three players chosen for the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) All-Conference team. The announcement was made Thursday morning, November 11. This is the first time in the program’s history that more than one player from the team was chosen in the same season.
Junior Center Midfielder Cole Davison, Junior Center Back Mohammed Mahrous and Sophomore Goalkeeper Mauricio Uribe were the players chosen by the PBC coaches.
Davison was third on the team in points as a midfielder and was the veteran leader of a young group of midfielders. Mahrous, a defender, led the defense in allowing the fewest goals per game this season, while also scoring two goals.
Uribe was one of the two goalkeepers chosen this season for the PBC All Conference Team. Uribe made 45 saves with two shutouts, while having the lowest goals per game average in school history.
The All-Conference team is listed below, as selected by the league’s head coaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.
2021 PBC Men’s Soccer
All-Conference Team
First Team
Forwards
Matteo Costa, Flagler
Saad Maziane, Young Harris
Max McNulty, Lander
Geo Rios, Clayton State
Midfielders
Marc Birkelund, Flagler
Mikkel Goling, Young Harris
Alexis Iturria, Clayton State
Tom Marriott, Lander
Defenders
Adam Kirkwood, Young Harris
Quinn Thompson, Young Harris
Yesin van der Pluijm, Young Harris
Goalkeeper
Eduardo D’Avino, Young Harris
Second Team
Forwards
Langston Blackstock, Clayton State
Gabriel Campora, North Georgia
Marco Gueli, Lander
Sondre Olsen, Young Harris
Midfielders
Cole Davison, Georgia Southwestern
Val Feeney, Young Harris
Donovan Odier, North Georgia
Kevin Rubaszewski, Lander
Defenders
Mohammed Amine Mahrous, Georgia Southwestern
Christian Ransome, Clayton State
Jervel Tobierre, USC Aiken
Goalkeepers
Theo Blanchon, Clayton State
Mauricio Uribe, Georgia Southwestern
Elite 16 Award
Samuel Maardh, Lander
Select Sport Gold Ball Award (most goals scored)
Matteo Costa, Flagler
Freshman of the Year
Mikkel Goling, Young Harris
co-Players of the Year
Tom Marriott, Lander
Geo Rios, Clayton State
Yesin van der Pluijm, Young Harris
Coach of the Year
Mark McKeever, Young Harris