November 9, 2021

David Arthur Perry: November 4, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 12:26 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021

David Arthur Perry, age 61 of Juliette, died Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Piedmont Medical Center in Macon. David was born February 6, 1960 to Arthur and Revy Perry. He was of the Presbyterian faith and worked for many years in the automotive repair industry. David attended Southland Academy and Americus High School. He loved playing his guitar, fishing, and watching the Atlanta Braves.

All services will be private.

Survivors include father Arthur Perry; a son Ryan Perry; a daughter Brynn Perry; a sister Malinda Perry; and four grandchildren, Cade, Summer, Hanna, and Abigail.

You may sign the online guestbook and share your memories at www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.

