November 8, 2021

Sarah Louise Merritt: November 3, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 12:21 pm Monday, November 8, 2021

An Americus native, Sarah Louise Merritt, went to join her Heavenly Father on November third. She was
born on May 6, 1942 to Otis and Mary Wilson. Losing her father at a tender age, she was raised by her
loving stepfather, Howard Smith. She graduated from Americus High in 1960.
In September of 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, Tommy Morris. Together, they raised
three children, Pam, Angie, and Wade.
Sarah always had a passion for flowers and owned/operated Americus Floral and Gift Shop for many
years. She loved making wedding days, proms, and holidays special. In the process, Sarah, built many
friendships that continued throughout her lifetime.
After selling the shop, Sarah started a new chapter of her life and married Johnny Merritt of Richland.
She continued her love of floral design, selling wholesale silk prom flowers and cemetery pieces to
Kroger stores throughout GA and AL thru &quot;Sarah's Silks&quot;. Together, they built this business until his
death. Sarah continued this business for about 15 years.
Never wanting to completely give up her love of all things floral, Sarah continued to make arrangements
and cemetery pieces for family and friends up until her death.
Sarah was fortunate in the last chapter of her life to meet a special friend and companion, Chuck Voltz
of Pelham.
She will be mourned by two siblings, Helen Wiggins and Mary Ellen Daniels; her children, Pamela Kobs,
Angela (Peyton) Hancock, and Wade Morris; her grandchildren, Sean (Samantha) Kobs, Brittany Kobs,
Austin Kobs, Jade (Chris) Wiley, Rolie Hancock (Marissa Cerrone), and Misty Morris; great grandchildren,
Kyler Wylie, Paige and Nolan Fowler; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and special friend and
companion, Chuck Voltz.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 6th at 2:00PM in the Chapel of Greg Hancock Funeral
Chapel. The family will receive fiends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
You may sign the online guest book at www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com

