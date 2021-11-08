expand
Ad Spot

November 8, 2021

Lester McKelvy: November 4, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 12:03 pm Monday, November 8, 2021

Lester McKelvy, age 71, of Buena Vista passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter. A
native of Manitou, OK., he was born January 30, 1950 to the late William and Geraldine McKelvy. Lester
was a veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed fishing and watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also
loved watching westerns and reading western books. History is also something that had him hooked.
Graveside services will be held at Andersonville National Cemetery on Friday, November 19, 2021 at
2:00 PM.
Survivors include his wife Nancy McKelvy of Buena Vista; step-daughters, Becky Lightner of Buena
Vista and Terry Shelton of Largo, FL.; one sister, Janet Warren of Sequin, TX.; seven grandchildren,
Lynn Sator, Brandy Sator, Melissa Freitag,John Lightner, Ty Lightner, Taylor Shelton, and Kristen
Shelton; and ten great-grandchildren; also surviving are two nieces, Amanda Soefie and Stephanie
Warren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Sator and son-in-law Robert
Sator.
You may visit www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com to share memories

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements

More News

Burrell earns All-State honors, Lady Raiders finish ninth and Raiders finish seventh at GISA State Meet

SGTC Jets and Lady Jets Sweep Two Doubleheaders

Hurricanes fall to Flagler in conference tournament, but cap off program’s best season ever

Southland loses heartbreaker to Brookwood on Senior Night

News

Area Beat Report 11/4

News

SGTC Holds Stress Management Workshop

News

South Georgia Technical College invited to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence

News

SGTC Nursing Program has 100 percent pass rate despite COVID challenges

News

Area Beat Report 11/3/2021

News

SGTC Board of Directors recognized at TCSG Leadership conference

News

Georgia Southwestern just shy of another record-breaking enrollment for Fall 2021

News

Area Beat Report 11/2/2021

Local news

Downtown Americus Hosts Downtown Tailgate

Local news

Municipal election turnout low at 18%

News Main

Results for City of Americus municipal races

News

Area Beat Report 11/1/2021

community

November/December 2021 Community Calendar

Local news

Remember. Honor. Teach.

News

GSW Visual Arts participates in 9th Annual ‘Empty Bowls’ project helping to eliminate hunger locally

News

Area Beat Report 10/28 to 11/1

community

Nationally recognized talent coming to Sumter County

community

Capt. Henry Wirz memorial service to be held this Sunday, Nov. 7th

community

The Friends of the Rylander Theatre present Destination Motown featuring the Sensational Soul Cruisers

Local News

Area Beat Report 10/22 to 10/29

Local news

Ellaville Woman Arrested for Shooting Death of Husband

News

Georgia Courts to Receive American Rescue Plan Act Funds to Address Backlog of Cases, Focusing on Serious Violent Felonies

community

Parents and Children celebrate Halloween at 74th annual Kiwanis Pet Parade

Columns

He’s No Hobby Horse, He’s a Working ‘Cane!