November 4, 2021

Sumter Cycling to host first Saturday Ride on Saturday, November 6

By Ken Gustafson

Published 6:25 pm Wednesday, November 3, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be hosting its first Saturday Ride on Saturday, November 6. The ride will start at the Chick-fil-A restaurant at the GSW Storm Dome at noon.

Riders can enjoy the crisp, fall weather and can choose from a 4.5-mile ride or an 18.5-mile ride through beautiful country roads.

After the ride, riders can enjoy a lunch at Chick-fil-A, courtesy of Sumter Cycling.

These symbols are shared lane markings, or “sharrows”, and they alert motorists to watch for cyclists sharing the lane.
Submitted Photo

Many people here in town will notice bicycle symbols painted on various roads in Americus. Those are shared lane markings, or “sharrows”, and they alert motorists to watch for cyclists sharing the lane.

The much-anticipated bicycle corridor connecting Georgia Southwestern State University to Downtown Americus and to Boone Park is under construction!   A combination of bicycle lanes and sharrows will mark the route, which is mostly along Jackson Street, Hancock Drive, and Glessner Street.

