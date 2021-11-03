expand
November 4, 2021

Area Beat Report 11/2/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:36 pm Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Arnett, Ralph Lee (In Jail), 29, Failure to Appear/Probation Violation
  • Blackwell, Tonoris Shundell (In Jail), 43, Deposit Account Fraud
  • Boone, Suzette (In Jail), 56, Disorderly Conduct/Crossing State Lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent
  • Davis, James Anthony (In Jail), 39, Pedestrian must walk on sidewalk shoulder/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession os a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance
  • Hubbard, James Clyde (In Jail), 39, Housing for Macon County SO
  • James, Kaylan Quindella (In Jail), 27, Theft By Shoplifting/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Jones, Dionte Kewon (In Jail), 27, Housing for Richland PD
  • Jones, Yakeshia shanta (In Jail), 41, Failure to Appear
  • Sprouse, Sandra Michelle (In Jail), 36, Aggravated Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/2

  • 563 Henry Hart Rd., Burglary
  • 109 Rabbit Branch Rd., Burglary Attempt
  • 864 Highway 280 East, Alarm Activation
  • 122 Lexington Circle Lot 25, Theft
  • 333 Myrtal Springs Rd., Deer Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 27 E at GA Hwy 195 N, Citation for Speeding
  • 438 Bumphead Rd. at Sumter Elementary School, Information for officer
  • 900 South GA Tech College, Warning for Suspended Registration

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • West, Tomeka, 37, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

11/2

  • Crawford St. at Peggy Ann Dr. at 8:01 a.m., No insurance/Tag Refistration Requirements/Contraband
  • South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 8:17, 8:21, 8:24, 8:26, 8:29, 8:31, 8:34 and 8:36 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • Mayo St. at 11:21 a.m., Driving without a valid license
  • West Jefferson St. at Dollar General at 3:25 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass
  • Ashby St. at North Lee St. at 6:17 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Warrant Executed/Failure to Stop at Stop Sign
  • Park Row at 11:32 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
  • Bay St. at North Jackson St. at 5:24 p.m., Warrant Executed

 

