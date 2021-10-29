expand
October 29, 2021

Area Beat Report 10/22 to 10/28

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:35 pm Friday, October 29, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bridges, Mary Juanita (In Jail), 57, Aggravated Assault
  • Burns-Williams, Davontae Marquis (In Jail), 29, City Probation
  • McCray, Raymond Montavious (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation
  • Munns, Brian Keith (Bonded Out), 53, Failure to Appear
  • Robinson, Timothy Lewis (In Jail), 41, Probation Violation
  • West, Amaya Nylik (Bonded Out), 21, Affray (Fighting), Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – Misdemeanor
  • Wiggins, Earl Franklin (In Jail), 32, Parole Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/27

  • Near 484 Hwy 280 West, Accident Involving Deer
  • Hwy 280 West and Iris Dr., Accident Involving Deer
  • Sumter Middle School, Disruptive student
  • 159 Swisher Rd. Lot B, 911 Hangup
  • 120 Carter Fish Pond Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 881 Hwy 27 East, Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 30 West about County Rd. 45, Assist Motorist
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 110 US Hwy 19 South at Gas & Go, Accident Report
  • Lamar Road at MM 5, Citation for Speeding
  • 1369 Hwy 27 East at Lot A, Theft
  • Crimson St. at Santa Rosa Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Reynolds, Shanneshia, 28, Assault and Battery
  • Thomas, Jalesa Shantia, 30, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Woods, Aretha Desheal, 47, Assault and Battery

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/22

  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 10:19 and 10:22 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • 209 Tripp St. at Wells Fargo Bank at 10:58 a.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
  • 1109 Douglas Circle at 10:37 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 326 Crawley St. at 12:06 p.m., Drug Activity/K-9 Development
  • 400 Tripp St. at 4:22 p.m., Drug Activity/K-9 Development
  • West Forsyth St. at 5:42 p.m.
  • 308 N. Jackson St. at Greene Finance at 5:46 p.m., Civil Matter

10/23

  • Mayo St. at Ashby St. at 3:53 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • 204 Manhattan St. at Save-A-Lot at 3:07 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 1130 Felder St. at Lexington Apartments at 6:15 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • East Hill St. at Elm Avenue at 8:06 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 706B McGarrah St. at 8:50 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Highland Avenue at 9:22 p.m., Traffic Collision
  • Area of Crawford St. and Forsyth St. at 10:10 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 124 Ohara Rd. at 9:57a.m., Animal Complaint
  • E. Forsyth St. at Manhattan St. at 5:29 p.m., K-9 Development

10/24

  • 137 South Lee St. at Food Mart at 11:38 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 2:03 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 106 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6 at 7:31 a.m., Simple Battery
  • Elm Ave. at S. Lee St. at 10:39 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failing to Yield
  • 1205 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Quality Inn at 12:41 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 126 Bell St. at 3:50 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 916.5 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Weeks Trailer Park at 10:56 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 409 Moore Dr. at 11:39 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 708 Sunnydale Circle at 9:31 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree

10/25

  • Horton Dr. Apt. A at 2:15 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • North MLK at 12:15 a.m., Criminal Trespass

10/26

  • Ridge St. at 2:10 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Sharon Dr. at 12:28 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • Bessie May Circle Apt. A at 6:57 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • A Winn St. at 11:41 a.m., Cruelty to Animals/No proof of Inoculation, Registration or tagging of animals
  • South MLK Blvd. at Quality Inn at 1:55 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:49 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Manhattan St. at Save-A-Lot at 5:13 p.m., Assault and Battery
  • South Jackson St. at 7:10 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • Crawley St. at 7:35 p.m., Criminal Trespass

10/27

  • Hwy 19 N at Park Row at 10:39 a.m., Driving while license Suspended or Revoked/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
  • B Masonic Dr. at 2:23 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Towncreek Circle at 8:07 p.m., Animal Complaint

10/28

  • MLK Blvd. at Muckalee Bridge at 5:40 a.m., Damage to Property
  • Elm Ave. Apt. A12 at Georgetown Apartments at 8:28 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Tanner St. Apt. B at 10:16 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Elm Ave. at Apt. E7 at 10:21 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Elm Ave. at Apt. 13A at 10:47 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Elm Ave. at Apt. 10C at Georgetown Apartments at 10:46 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 12:42 p.m., K-9 Development
  • Elm Ave. at Apt. D11 at 1:01 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Oglethorpe Avenue at 12:45 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Fairway Two Dr. at Apt. A at 1:23 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Criminal Trespass
  • Park Row Extension at Brookdale Park at 2:39 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • E. Forsyth at Perlis Plaza at 8:25 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • Eastview Circle Apt. D at 1:52 p.m., Ungovernable Child

 

 

