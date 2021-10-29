Area Beat Report 10/22 to 10/28
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bridges, Mary Juanita (In Jail), 57, Aggravated Assault
- Burns-Williams, Davontae Marquis (In Jail), 29, City Probation
- McCray, Raymond Montavious (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation
- Munns, Brian Keith (Bonded Out), 53, Failure to Appear
- Robinson, Timothy Lewis (In Jail), 41, Probation Violation
- West, Amaya Nylik (Bonded Out), 21, Affray (Fighting), Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – Misdemeanor
- Wiggins, Earl Franklin (In Jail), 32, Parole Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/27
- Near 484 Hwy 280 West, Accident Involving Deer
- Hwy 280 West and Iris Dr., Accident Involving Deer
- Sumter Middle School, Disruptive student
- 159 Swisher Rd. Lot B, 911 Hangup
- 120 Carter Fish Pond Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 881 Hwy 27 East, Alarm Activation
- Hwy 30 West about County Rd. 45, Assist Motorist
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- 110 US Hwy 19 South at Gas & Go, Accident Report
- Lamar Road at MM 5, Citation for Speeding
- 1369 Hwy 27 East at Lot A, Theft
- Crimson St. at Santa Rosa Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Reynolds, Shanneshia, 28, Assault and Battery
- Thomas, Jalesa Shantia, 30, Theft By Shoplifting
- Woods, Aretha Desheal, 47, Assault and Battery
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/22
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 10:19 and 10:22 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 209 Tripp St. at Wells Fargo Bank at 10:58 a.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
- 1109 Douglas Circle at 10:37 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 326 Crawley St. at 12:06 p.m., Drug Activity/K-9 Development
- 400 Tripp St. at 4:22 p.m., Drug Activity/K-9 Development
- West Forsyth St. at 5:42 p.m.
- 308 N. Jackson St. at Greene Finance at 5:46 p.m., Civil Matter
10/23
- Mayo St. at Ashby St. at 3:53 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 204 Manhattan St. at Save-A-Lot at 3:07 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1130 Felder St. at Lexington Apartments at 6:15 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- East Hill St. at Elm Avenue at 8:06 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 706B McGarrah St. at 8:50 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- Highland Avenue at 9:22 p.m., Traffic Collision
- Area of Crawford St. and Forsyth St. at 10:10 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 124 Ohara Rd. at 9:57a.m., Animal Complaint
- E. Forsyth St. at Manhattan St. at 5:29 p.m., K-9 Development
10/24
- 137 South Lee St. at Food Mart at 11:38 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 2:03 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 106 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6 at 7:31 a.m., Simple Battery
- Elm Ave. at S. Lee St. at 10:39 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failing to Yield
- 1205 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Quality Inn at 12:41 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 126 Bell St. at 3:50 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 916.5 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Weeks Trailer Park at 10:56 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 409 Moore Dr. at 11:39 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 708 Sunnydale Circle at 9:31 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
10/25
- Horton Dr. Apt. A at 2:15 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- North MLK at 12:15 a.m., Criminal Trespass
10/26
- Ridge St. at 2:10 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Sharon Dr. at 12:28 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
- Bessie May Circle Apt. A at 6:57 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
- A Winn St. at 11:41 a.m., Cruelty to Animals/No proof of Inoculation, Registration or tagging of animals
- South MLK Blvd. at Quality Inn at 1:55 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:49 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Manhattan St. at Save-A-Lot at 5:13 p.m., Assault and Battery
- South Jackson St. at 7:10 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- Crawley St. at 7:35 p.m., Criminal Trespass
10/27
- Hwy 19 N at Park Row at 10:39 a.m., Driving while license Suspended or Revoked/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
- B Masonic Dr. at 2:23 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Towncreek Circle at 8:07 p.m., Animal Complaint
10/28
- MLK Blvd. at Muckalee Bridge at 5:40 a.m., Damage to Property
- Elm Ave. Apt. A12 at Georgetown Apartments at 8:28 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Tanner St. Apt. B at 10:16 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Elm Ave. at Apt. E7 at 10:21 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Elm Ave. at Apt. 13A at 10:47 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Elm Ave. at Apt. 10C at Georgetown Apartments at 10:46 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 12:42 p.m., K-9 Development
- Elm Ave. at Apt. D11 at 1:01 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Oglethorpe Avenue at 12:45 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Fairway Two Dr. at Apt. A at 1:23 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Criminal Trespass
- Park Row Extension at Brookdale Park at 2:39 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- E. Forsyth at Perlis Plaza at 8:25 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
- Eastview Circle Apt. D at 1:52 p.m., Ungovernable Child