Marcell Baker runs for Mayor of City of Americus

Hello everyone! My name is Marcell Baker. I am born and raised here in Americus,GA. My parents are Aretha (Sanders) Patterson and Alphonson Baker. I am a lifelong member of United Holiness Church. I graduated from Sumter County Comprehensive High School Class of 1996. I am, also, a veteran/disabled veteran of the United States Army and served honorably with the Elite 82nd Airborne Division. I am now retired. I have a beautiful wife, Nadia (Jackson) Baker of nine years, with whom I share two amazing young children, Summer, age 6, and Sawyer, age4. I’ve seen firsthand the concerns of the community. I have served my country and now I want to serve my community. Based on the needs of the people, I decided to run for Mayor of Americus. I am keen on integrity, loyalty, and selfless service, while using a team/faith based system to accomplish the mission. I am not afraid to do the right thing! I am here to “Help Not Hinder”. I come to you as a “Trusted Messenger”. Elect Baker for Mayor on November 2, 2021 . Together we can do all things through Christ. The time is now!

