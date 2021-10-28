expand
October 29, 2021

GSW Sophomore Centerback Pierre Rabbath is about to execute a throw-in. Photo by Christopher Finn

Hurricanes end regular season with loss at Flagler

By Ken Gustafson

Published 8:11 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – The Georgia Southwestern Men’s Soccer team lost at Flagler College 3-2 Wednesday Night, October 27, at the FC soccer complex in St. Augustine, FL. It was the final game of the regular season for the Hurricanes and they finish the regular season with an overall record of 6-8-1 and a Peach Belt Conference record of 4-7-1.

The Hurricanes took an early lead in the 14th minute when Cole Davison volleyed the ball into the top of the net off a corner from Nicholas Sciarra.

GSW Junior CM Cole Davison scored the opening goal of the match in the Hurricanes’ 3-2 loss at Flagler College.
Photo by Christopher Finn

The Saints tied the match when Matteo Costa scored in the 29th minute and both teams would head into the break tied 1-1. However, FC came out in the second half and took the lead when Jonas Schmidt scored in the 50th minute. The Saints added to their lead in the 80th minute when Costa scored his second goal of the match with just nine minutes to go, but Grant Auer was able to bring GSW back to within one when he scored in the 84th minute of regulation.

However, the Hurricanes were unable to get the equalizer and went on to lose to the Saints 3-2.

The Hurricanes will continue their season in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament. It will be their first appearance in the PBC Tournament in school history. The top six teams qualify for the PBC Tournament and GSW will be the fifth seed. The top two seeds in the tournament, Young Harris College (1) and Clayton State University (2), will get byes into the tournament semifinals.

Information in this article was obtained from the GSW athletic website: www.gswcanes.com.

 

