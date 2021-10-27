Area Beat Report 10/26 to 10/27
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bridges, Mary Juanita (In Jail), 57, Aggravated Assault
- Devane, Raymond Loren (In Jail), 41, Failure to Appear
- Douglas, Cortez Taiwan (In Jail), 20, Theft By Taking – Felony/Items prohibited for possession by inmates/Participation in prohibited criminal gang activity/Failure to Appear
- Evans, Shannon Tavrous (In Jail), 44, Theft By Deception – Felony/Financial Transaction-Card Fraud/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Illegal possession of controlled substance/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Theft by Receiving stolen property – Misdemeanor/Receipt possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony offender/Criminal Street Gang Activity/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit felonies/Failure to Appear
- Peters, Jacori Devontae (Released), 32, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/26
- 326 Waymon St., Domestic Disturbance
- Felder St. at Southwestern Circle, Warning in reference to tag light requirements
- Hwy 49 North at MM 22, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 377 at Mile Marker 4, Citation for Speeding
- Hwy 27 E at Hwy 195, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 at Arch Helms Rd., Warning for no tag displayed
- 915 North Lee St. at Fresh Staley Academy, Information for officer
- Rees St. at Forsyth St., Seat Belt Violation/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
- 122 Crisp Dr. at Austin Urethane, Lost or stolen tag
- 321 West Church St., Domestic Disturbance
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
- 1495 Highway 280 East, Welfare Check
- Highway 280 East at Tommy Smith Rd., Assist another agency
- 116 1st St., Assist Another Agency
- Sunset Park, Shots Fired
- 106 Foster St., Information for officer
- 127 Southland Subdivision Rd., Damage to Property
- Moon St. at Pecan Circle, Suspicious Person
10/27
- RW Jones Rd., Information for officer