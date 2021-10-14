expand
October 14, 2021

Area Beat Report 10/12 to 10/13

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:47 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Castleberry, Barbara K, 63, Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamines – Warrant Executed
  • Wilson, Shekedra Fayana, 32, Theft By Shoplifting

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/13

  • 2627 Dawson Road Ameris Bank at 10:54 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • North MLK Blvd. at Carters Fried Chicken at 11:50 a.m., Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamines – Warrant Executed
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 1:51 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 1:54 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 1:57 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 2:02 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 2:53 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1128 Felder St. at Turton Mini Storage at 5:18 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 329 w. Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant at 10:37 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 828 Ridge St. at 11:18 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 793B Hawkins St. at 1:04 a.m., Damage to Property

 

 

 

 

 

