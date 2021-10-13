Area Beat Report 10/12 to 10/13/21
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Goodyear, Kaylyn Marie (Rebook), 25, Probation Violation
- Jackson, Ricardo (In Jail), 45, Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense/Battery-Family Violence (1st offense) MSD
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/12
- 140 E. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Warning for expired registration
- GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Citation for Speeding/Driving without a license
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- GA Hwy 30 at MM 30, Citation for Speeding
- 4262 US Hwy 280 East, Welfare Check
- GA Hwy 27 at MM 9, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 27 at New Point Church Rd., Citation for Speeding
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- 111 West Church St., Damage to Property
- GA Hwy 30 at MM 26, Expired or no registration or title
- McMath Mill Rd. at Odom Rd., Warning for Speeding
- 210 Youngs Mill Rd., Suspicious Person
- S. Jackson St. at W. Church St., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for violation.
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/12
- 915 Ridge St. at 3:58 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 119 S. Lee St. Americus PD at 7:43 a.m., Forgery 1st Degree
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 8:16 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 405 West Hill St. at 8:36 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Oglethorpe Avenue at Mayo St., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
- 202 Hwy 19 South at 3:02 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 105 Magnolia Ct. Apt. G at 2:21 p.m., Harassing Communications
- 111 W. Church St. at 3:42 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1506 E. Forsyth St. at Roses at 5:47 p.m., Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
- 105 Industrial Dr. at TLC Associates at 5:20 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 207 Lorraine Avenue at 6:54 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1114 Elm Avenue at 6:06 p.m., Battery
- 610 Winn St. at 7:19 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 114 Linnie St. at 7:32 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1201 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 7:59 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Lonnie Ln. at 10:50 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Davis Dr. at 10:29 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Horton Dr. at Linnie St. at 5:20 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
10/13/21
- 793B Hawkins St. at 1:04 a.m., Damage to Property