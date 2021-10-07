expand
October 7, 2021

Area Beat Report 10/6

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:00 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • King, Jaison Alexander, 18, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to stop at stop sign/Warrant Served
  • Lockhart, Willie Arthur, 59, Suspended Registration/No Insurance/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Longdon, Robert, 70, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

10/6

  • North Lee St. at 12:40 a.m., Suspended Registration/No Insurance/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • South Lee St. at E. Hill St. at 1:30 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • 212 North Lee St. at 8:42 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 1:14 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 705 E. Lamar St. at 9:42 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 713 Oak Avenue at 3:14 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 821 Mayo St. at The Verandah Apartments at 12:57 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Academy St. at Pine St. at 10:55 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to stop at stop sign/Warrant Served

 

 

