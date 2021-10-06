expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2021

South Georgia Technical College will host a blood drive on Thursday, November 4, in Cordele. Photo by Pat Peacock

SGTC Crisp County Center to host blood drive on Thursday, November 4

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:27 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021

By Pat Peacock

 

CORDELE – South Georgia Technical College will host a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Thursday, November 4, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the college’s Crisp County Center in Cordele. All eligible donors from throughout the community are encouraged to participate.

By taking a moment from your day to donate, you may be giving someone else a chance at life. A single blood donation can be separated into components, which can actually help more than one person. Accident victims and surgery and anemia patients can benefit from red blood cells, and platelets help with blood clot and are often used for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Also, plasma is often used to treat patients suffering from burns, shock, or bleeding disorders.

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most people will need blood at some point in their lifetime.

Most healthy people can give blood every 56 days. In order to give blood, an individual must be at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good general health. Donors are encouraged to get a good night’s sleep the night before donating, eat a well-balanced meal, and drink lots of fluids prior to donating.

 

More News

Ginger Money Named SGTC Student of Excellence

Area Beat Report 10/6

GSW Women’s Soccer Team sets program record for victories in a season with win over Edward Waters

Welcome the nation’s largest solar panel manufacturing company to Sumter County!

Local News

Ginger Money Named SGTC Student of Excellence

News

Area Beat Report 10/6

BREAKING NEWS

Welcome the nation’s largest solar panel manufacturing company to Sumter County!

education

Attention Service Academy Candidates! Nomination deadline fast approaching

News

SGTC Crisp County Center to host blood drive on Thursday, November 4

News

Area Beat Report 9/30 to 10/5/21

Local news

Southern Wholesale Glass, Inc. Announces their October 2021 Employee of the Month

News

Area beat Report 9/30 to 10/2

Local News

Economic development a hot topic for municipal races—so what do the experts say?

News

Area Beat Report 9/29 to 9/30/21

Local news

Celebrating Small Business Resilience in Sumter County with Expansion

Local news

What’s Going on at Georgia Southwestern: October 2021

community

Jelena Hoston announces her candidacy for City Council, Distirct 4. Drive through Meet the Candidate Saturday

education

Ian Roberts honored with council appointment

Local news

Phoebe to Open Mass Vaccination COVID-19 Pfizer Booster Sites

Local news

South Georgia Tech employees give generously to Foundation TechForce 2021 Fund Drive

Local news

Phoebe Sumter host Annual Men’s Fair

Local news

Gov. Kemp Announces Bonus for Georgia Public Safety Officials and First Responders

Local News

First Friday Americus Hosts Flashback Friday Theme

Local news

West Central Health District starts Diabetes Prevention Program September 29th

Local news

Boy Scouts hold Camp Service Day

Local news

Let us entertain you

Local news

Central Baptist Church hosts concert for Hands of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center

Local news

Our mayor of 16 years addresses the Kiwanis Club