October 7, 2021

Attention Service Academy Candidates! Nomination deadline fast approaching

Published 5:30 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Attention Service Academy Candidates!

West Point

Annapolis

Air Force Academy

Coast Guard Academy

Merchant Marine Academy

If you are interested in applying to one or more of these service academies for entry next summer, the deadline for nominations is fast approaching. Please contact your Congressman or Senator via their website to ensure that you meet their nomination application deadline.

If you have any questions about the US Naval Academy or any service academy in general, please contact Commander Herschel Smith, USN/Ret who is the South Georgia Naval Academy Blue and Gold Officer.

Herschelsmith3@gmail.com or 407-704-9623

