October 7, 2021

Photo Info: Christopher Piortt (Asst. Plant Manager), Justin "Styles" Williams (EMP of the Month Oct 2021), Ryan Walker (Branch Manager), and John Farmer (Plant Manager)

Southern Wholesale Glass, Inc. Announces their October 2021 Employee of the Month

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 4:39 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

PRESS RELEASE: October 4, 2021, Americus, GA

Southern Wholesale Glass is excited to announce Justin ”Styles” Williams as our October 2021 Employee of the Month. As we strive to help our team members be the best they can be, we will be recognizing an outstanding team member each month with our Employee of the Month Program. Justin has been with us for over eight years. He has shown himself to be a valuable member to the Southern Wholesale Glass Team by always going above and beyond to support the whole team. We want to thank Styles for being an excellent employee and rewarded him with a gift of our appreciation. Each month we will select an outstanding team member to be celebrated and recognized for their contributions to our efforts to be a great place to work. We are always looking for individuals who want a career not just a job. We are always looking for new team members to add to our team. Come join us at www.SWGCareers.com Southern Wholesale Glass, 111 Industrial Blvd, Americus, GA 31719

 

