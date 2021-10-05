expand
October 7, 2021

GSW women’s soccer player Emma Carter and men’s soccer goalkeeper Mauricio Uribe have recently been named as top performers in September by the Georgia Southwestern State University Department of Athletics. Photo by Christopher Finn

GSW Student-Athletes Carter and Uribe Named Top Performers in September

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Women’s soccer defender Emma Carter and men’s soccer goalkeeper Mauricio Uribe have been named the Georgia Southwestern State University Department of Athletics top performers for the month of September.

Carter, a sophomore from McDonough, GA., helped the GSW defense post a pair of shutouts over her seven matches played. She was on the pitch the entire 90 minutes against Peach Belt Conference opponent Georgia College in a 1-0 loss on Sept. 25, where the Lady Hurricanes held the Bobcats to their lowest goal total in the all-time series (16 matches). Carter followed that effort by giving GSW a 1-0 lead over the second-ranked team in NCAA Division II, Flagler College, on Sept. 29, with a goal from outside the top of the 18-yard box. It was the first goal of her collegiate career.

Uribe, a sophomore from Miami, Fla., turned in a pair of clean sheets during play in September. Uribe opened the month with a 3-0 shutout of Embry-Riddle on Sept. 11. His second clean sheet came a week later in 1-0 victory at USC Aiken for the Hurricanes first-ever win at the Pacer Pit. Uribe made five saves on Sept. 22, in a 1-1 draw with conference foe Clayton State. Over the five matches he played in the month, Uribe held opponents to five total goals. He currently leads the PBC in save percentage at .769 and his two shutouts are tied for the league lead.

GSW coaches nominate athletes and vote for the recipients of the award each month.

 

