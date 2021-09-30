Anne Borders Cofer: September 24, 2021

Anne Borders Cofer passed away peacefully September 24, three days short of her 98th birthday.

She was born in Cedartown, Ga September 27, 1923 to Edgar Darden Borders and Ruby Minor Borders.

She attended Shorter College in Rome, Georgia and married Harland (Bud) Cofer on August 10, 1945, while he was home on leave from World War II. Buddy was her lifelong love, and together they built a strong family, contributing to their community and raising six children.

Anne always saw the best in everyone and in the world around her. She was a woman of deep faith who served her community in many ways, as an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Americus, Georgia, on South Georgia Regional Presbytery committees, in any church activity where she could be of service, and through community organizations such as Habitat for Humanity.

Anne Cofer was principally devoted to her family and intent on keeping family bonds strong. She will be lovingly remembered for her many years of “Sunday Dinners”, preparing for decades and faithfully attending until her death. Dessert was her favorite part of any meal, her sweet tooth a family legend. She delighted in children (and dogs), their play and their toys. She welcomed all and made them know they were loved. The family’s annual multigenerational Beach Week at Edisto Beach, which continues on, is testament to her ability to draw the family together.

Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 76 years, Harland (Bud) Cofer, Jr. She leaves five daughters, Lu C Hall (Mike) of Leesburg, Ga, Susan C Johnson (David), Betsy C Whitaker (David), Ginny C Ross, and Nancy Cofer-Shabica (Stephen) all of Charleston, SC. She was predeceased by her son, Charles Stephen Cofer. Elaine Cofer Stubbs is a special daughter-in-law, dear to her.

She was “Granny” to fifteen very lucky grandchildren and countless other young people who knew her through the years. Her grandchildren are Charles S Cofer, Jr (Amy), Mandi Cofer Wilks (Matt), Anna Cofer Johnson, LeeAnn Hall Johansen (Darrel), Geoffrey Hall (Tara), Beau Johnson (Kristen), Harli Johnson Palme (Kevin), Riley Whitaker, Saylor Whitaker DeJoy (Chris), Ginger Ross Griffin (Brent), Ricky Ross (Sandi), Vale Cofer-Shabica (Cassie Houtz), Betsy Cofer-Shabica, Rachel Shabica Wade (Jeff), and Molly Shabica Tankoano (Tank).

An additional 28 great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. They are Chase Cofer, Abbey Cofer, Emma Cofer, Ben Wilks, Brody Wilks, Sadie Jo Wilks, Andrew Bell, Alex Bell, Bennett Nelson, Anna Johansen, Joshua Johansen (Devereaux), Katelyn Johansen, Elliott Hall, Henry Hall, Parker Johnson, Sam Johnson, Mattie Clark Palme, Pearl Palme, Vivian Palme, Camden DeJoy, Pressley DeJoy, Courtney Jano Ross (Triston), Katie Ross, Noah Wade, Ezra Wade, Tovi Tankoano, Mica Tankoano, and Ronan Vale Houtz. She has two great-great-grandchildren, Mathias Jano Ross and Roki Storm Jano Ross.

She cherished them all.

The children extend a full-hearted “Thank You” to the staff members at Franke at Seaside, Lutheran Hospice, and Right At Home who took tender care of our “Mama”.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charles Stephen Cofer Research Fund at Georgia Southwestern State University, GSW Foundation Inc., PO Box 926, Americus, Ga. 31709 or a charity of your choice.