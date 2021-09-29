expand
September 30, 2021

West Central Health District starts Diabetes Prevention Program September 29th

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 2:04 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Staff Reports: 

More than one in 10 Georgia adults has diabetes, which equates to more than a million people.  Several hundred thousand more Georgians have pre-diabetes, a condition that can be prevented from becoming full diabetes through weight loss, increased physical activity, and better nutrition. “A significant part of our population falls into the risk category for developing prediabetes,” says Dr. Asante’ Hilts, District Program Manager.  “If we can help our residents adapt these lifestyle changes, we can greatly impact their health and lower the number of people who are now at risk.”

What are Prediabetes and Diabetes?  Prediabetes means your blood glucose (sugar) levels are higher than normal—but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. Prediabetes can lead to heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, the most common form of diabetes. But it can often be reversed.

Those living with diabetes are at higher risk of severe symptoms of COVID-19.  Diabetes affects  the pancreas’ ability to produce insulin, which helps regulate the glucose level in the blood.  One of three situations occur: the pancreas either does not produce enough insulin to go throughout the body, the body rejects the insulin that is produced, or does not produce any insulin at all.  Type 2 diabetes is when your body cannot properly use insulin. You can get type 2 diabetes at any age, but you are at higher risk if you are older, overweight, have a family history of diabetes, are not physically active, or are a woman who had gestational diabetes.

The free online CDC-recognized lifestyle change program is one of the most effective ways to prevent getting type 2 diabetes. It can help you lose weight, become more active, and prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.  This program is now being offered through the Columbus Health Department.  And because it’s online, anyone can participate!

Visit www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com to sign up. Anyone who does not have diabetes and is 18 years old or older may participate.  The course can be taken on any device that has internet access.  The next class is scheduled to begin Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Each class is   one hour and meets on-line every Wednesday for 6 months, then once a month for six additional months.  Classes are limited to 12 participants, so register soon!

Take control of your health and learn how lifestyle changes can help you prevent diabetes and improve your life. For more information, contact Dr. Asante’ Hilts at Asante.Hilts@dph.ga.gov.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Serving these West Central Georgia Counties: Chattahoochee, Clay, Crisp, Dooly, Harris, Macon,

Marion, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, and Webster

