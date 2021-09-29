expand
September 30, 2021

Jelena Hoston announces her candidacy for City Council, Distirct 4. Drive through Meet the Candidate Saturday

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Greetings! I am Jelena Hoston, and I’m excited to announce my candidacy for City Council, District 4. As a native of Americus, Georgia, I have always loved and served my community. My community leadership and involvement includes:
-Serving on the board of local nonprofits that assist with helping individuals end homelessness;
-Helping citizens find affordable housing; and
-Assisting with obtaining other community assistance for residents
I have also played a major role in securing funding for projects that have positive impacts on Americus. Such as funding for nonprofits to purchase homes to assist families combat homelessness. In the community advocacy realm, I have volunteered my time as an advocate for domestic violence and served as a Special Appointed Council for our local Juvenile court system.
I have an interest in the concerns and opinions of all citizens in the community. There are serious concerns affecting the citizens of South Georgia that need to be addressed. For example, the increase of crime that has significantly swept our community, the lack of job development, and the recent outbreak of opioids that has unfolded here in Americus, Georgia.
Citizens of Americus need someone to represent District 4 that will be present, easily accessible, visible, available, and dedicated to working together with other members of the city council to continue to ensure that we make the right decisions for the welfare of the community. I will be an advocate for our citizens and local businesses! You can depend on me to research and study the best practices to resolve problems that will arise. I promise to do my necessary homework on issues that will come before the Americus City Council.
I look forward to serving you in every capacity afforded to me. On November 2nd, please elect Jelena  Hoston for City Council District 4. “New vision, New direction for a Better Americus!”

