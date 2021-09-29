Ian Roberts honored with council appointment

Staff Reports

Sumter County High School senior Ian Roberts has been selected to serve as a member of Georgia’s 2021-2022 Student Advisory Council. Roberts is one of sixty-six Georgia high-school students chosen by State School Superintendent Richard Woods. The council will meet with Superintendent Woods several times over the course of this school year to discuss issues and policies affecting students in classrooms across Georgia. The 66 members were selected from more than 1,000 applicants in school districts across the state.

Sumter County High School Principal Kimothy Hadley offered high praise for Roberts: “We are extremely proud of Ian for being selected to the State School Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. We know Ian will do an awesome job of representing Sumter County High School.”

Roberts expressed high hopes for his new position. “I am deeply honored and extremely excited to have been selected for the prestigious role of serving on State Superintendent Richard Woods’ Student Advisory Council,” Roberts said. “My role as council member will give me the opportunity to share my views, opinions, and advice on the everyday challenges that 21st Century Georgia students face. As a person who is deeply interested in politics and social activism, I enjoy trying to improve different aspects of our society, and what better way to do that than to start off with one of the most important aspects of our society: education.”

Roberts Continued: “For as long as I can remember, my parents have always taught me that education is power. It is something that no one can take away from you. This is where my passion for education comes from. I believe that good education not only benefits students, but also the community as a whole. When students succeed, everyone succeeds. As a senior who is currently in a public school, in a desk, day to day, I feel that I can bring an important and critical perspective to the table in our attempts to better our education system. I have long said that Georgia is an extremely diverse place and that calls for us to have equally diverse educational standards. From this appointment, I hope to gain leadership skills, develop a better understanding of our public school system, and most importantly of all, push our educational system further in the right direction.”

Ian Roberts is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Moses Roberts of Americus.