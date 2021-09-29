expand
September 30, 2021

First Friday Americus Hosts Flashback Friday Theme

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Press Release

AMERICUS, GA – FIRST FRIDAY Event– On Friday, Oct. 1st, Americus will hold its monthly “First Friday” downtown-wide open house. The theme for this First Friday is Flashback Friday! Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite decade. Downtown businesses will have discounts, samples, giveaways, and more! Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with most shops and businesses staying open until 8 p.m. “First Friday After Dark” continues the festivities into the night after 8 p.m.

 

Businesses will be decorated in the decade of their choosing. Travel back to the 80s with a “Let’s Glow Crazy” party at the Americus Visitor Center. Wolf Creek Plantation’s Tasting Room will be rocking around the clock with a 50s themed night of Shirley Temple’s (virgin and alcoholic) for a sweet treat the whole family can enjoy! Ralwin’s is taking it back to the time of Flower Power with their 60s/70s inspired night. There will be discounts for shopping, LIVE music and more! Pointer Mercantile will be taking you on a trip to the Wild West where that deer and the antelope play! Mosey on over and enjoy discounts, sales, food samples and more. Guests over 21 can wet their whistle at the watering hole as well! Code Black ATL will also be bringing the 80s back with iconic music, discounts, and more!

Attendees can also take advantage of great shopping deals downtown on Friday night. The Maze, Three’s Company Too, Topiaries, and Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio will all be open late with discounts, specials, food samples, and more! Several vendors will also be included downtown with special activities.

This event is organized by Americus Main Street and the City of Americus. One of the goals of our organization is to cultivate downtown Americus’ economic and cultural enrichment by providing a platform for entertainment and social engagement to the general public on a regular basis.

 

