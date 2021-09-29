expand
September 30, 2021

Boy Scouts hold Camp Service Day

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Press Release

South Georgia Council held its annual Camp Service Day on September 24th at both Camp Osborn in Worth County and Camp Patten in Lanier County.  Over 130 scouts attended from troops in Albany, Americus, Cordele, Fitzgerald, Hahira, Lakeland, Leesburg, Sylvester, Tifton, and Valdosta.  Ongoing repairs were made to the camps and the camps were readied for the Fall Camping season.

South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in South Georgia.  For more information on scouting in South Georgia go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/ .

 

