expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2021

Mavis Jane Crowe: September 26, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 10:23 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Mavis Jane Crowe, age 73, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Emory University Hospital. A
native of Americus, she was born on January 12, 1948 to the late William and Annie Potter. Her family
was the center of her world. Anyone who knew Mavis always left with a smile on their face. She loved to
make everyone feel like family.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the families’ residence; 240 Barnes Rd.
Americus, Ga. 31709 with Eric Dixon officiating. The family will receive friends at Greg Hancock Funeral
Chapel on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Angelia and Lupe Garcia of Americus; two sons and a
daughter-in-law, Hulon Crowe, Jr. of Americus and James and JoAnne Crowe of Americus; two sisters
and a brother-in-law, Sara Scarbrough of Americus and Martha and Bobby Castleberry of Americus; two
brothers, William Potter of Americus and Gene Potter; grandchildren, Dink &amp; Nina Garcia, Waylon
Garcia, Anna Crowe &amp; Chris Southard, Meagan Crowe, Ashton Crowe, and Ryan Crowe; great-
grandchildren, Madison Garcia, Austin Garcia, Logan Garcia, Mackenzie Garcia Tynleigh Garcia, Rowen
Garcia, Kinslee Crowe, Kallen Southard, Oaklynn Culpepper, Kairi Padgett, and Aurora Padgett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Hulon Crowe, Sr.
To sign the online guestbook and share your memories, visit www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com
Greg Hancock funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

More News

GSW Hurricanes fall to ninth-ranked Young Harris College in overtime thriller

Five-run fourth inning by Crisp Academy spells doom for Lady Raiders

Lady Wildcats extend winning streak to three games with drubbing of Manchester

Whaley blasts two home runs to lead Lady Wildcats past Taylor County

community

Jelena Hoston announces her candidacy for City Council, Distirct 4. Drive through Meet the Candidate Saturday

education

Ian Roberts honored with council appointment

Local news

Phoebe to Open Mass Vaccination COVID-19 Pfizer Booster Sites

Local news

South Georgia Tech employees give generously to Foundation TechForce 2021 Fund Drive

Local news

Phoebe Sumter host Annual Men’s Fair

Local news

Gov. Kemp Announces Bonus for Georgia Public Safety Officials and First Responders

Local News

First Friday Americus Hosts Flashback Friday Theme

Local news

West Central Health District starts Diabetes Prevention Program September 29th

Local news

Boy Scouts hold Camp Service Day

Local news

Let us entertain you

Local news

Central Baptist Church hosts concert for Hands of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center

Local news

Our mayor of 16 years addresses the Kiwanis Club

Local news

Homecoming Celebrations

News

Area Beat Report 9/23 to 9/29/2021

Local news

Community Calendar: October 2021

News

South Georgia Tech employees give generously to Foundation TechForce 2021 Fund Drive

Local news

City of Americus officials celebrate Georgia Cities Week

Local news

Mayor and city council vote on fireworks and millage rate

News

One Sumter and Pineland Telephone Cooperative make request of County Board of Commissioners at BOC Work Session

Local News

Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers and prepares for booster shots

News

GSW raises nearly $100,000 on Day of Giving from 44 states

News

Area Beat Report 9/22 to 9/23/2021

Local news

GBR Family Cleaning brings heart

community

Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh join forces once again to distribute food to Americus neighborhoods