Community Calendar: October 2021
Elections: Municipal Elections for City of Americus
10.12—10.29.2021 Early Voting
Griffin Bell Golf Club
1800 Lee Street
10.16.2021 Saturday Voting
Griffin Bell Golf Club
1800 Lee Street
10.23.2021 Saturday Voting
Griffin Bell Golf Club
1800 Lee Street
11.02.21 Election Day
Precincts open: to check or change your voting status, please visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Sumter County Board of Commissioners
10.5.2021:Work Session 6pm
Zoom. com
Meeting ID: 919 4279 3132
Password: 123788
Dial in Number 1–646–558–8656
10.12.2021 Regular Meeting 7pm
Zoom.com
Meeting ID: 952 1489 3004
Password: 072455
Dial in Number 1–646–558–8656
City of Americus
10.14.2021 City Council Agenda Setting Meeting: 6PM
Zoom.com
Meeting ID: 98291543546
Password: 487543
Call-in Option: 646.876.9923
10.21.2021 City Council Regular Meeting: 6PM
Zoom.com
Meeting ID: 98291543546
Password: 487543
Call-in Option: 646.876.9923
Sumter County Board of Education
10.11.2021 Work Session: 6pm
100 Learning Lane, Board Room
Facebook Stream on Sumter County Schools page
10.14.2021 Regular Meeting: 7pm
100 Learning Lane, Board Room
Facebook Stream on Sumter County Schools page
Furlow Charter School Governing Board Meeting
10.19.2021 Scheduled Meeting: 6PM
63 Valley Drive Americus, GA
Area Events
10.01.2021 First Friday: “Flashback Friday” 5pm-8pm Downtown Americus
10.3-9.2021 Georgia Cities Week: coloring contest ongoing with winner selected on 10.9. To participate call city clerk or Americus Welcome Center at 229.924.4411
10.4-8. 2021 As part of Georgia Cities Week, Facebook Live videos highlighting Americus’ services
10.4-8.2021 City of Americus Customer Appreciation Week, daily giveaways, 404 E Forsyth Street
10.6.2021 City of Americus Customer Appreciation Week celebration week: Hotdogs, chips and drinks served at 404 East Forsyth Street 11am-12pm
10.07.2021 Georgia Cities Week Main Event: hotdogs, chips and drinks, coloring, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, K9 Vonn and city equipment on expo. Joyce Myers Park 4pm-7pm
10.09.2021 Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinic COVID-19 vaccination event, 10am to 2pm. Americus Train Depot, 329 S. Jackson St. Call 312-MYMD for appointment. Appointments recommended; walk-ins accepted.
10.09.2021 Faith and Blue Prayer Vigil Meet and Greet: 10am -12pm Life Point Church 384 Ga HW 30 31719
10.10.2021 Faith and Blue Prayer Vigil: An effort to reinforce connections between law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve through the reach of houses of worship. Sumter County Courthouse, 5-6pm.
10.28.2021 Americus Kiwanis Club Pet Parade in downtown Americus 4pm
10.28.2021 Downtown trick or treating beginning around 4pm, following pet parade
10.30.2021 Mayor and City Council of Americus are encouraging trick or treaters to celebrate Halloween on 10.30 rather than 10.31.
Friday Night Lights Local high schools are playing football! Check with your team for times and locations.
To have your event published, please submit it at Americustimesrecorder.com