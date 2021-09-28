Community Calendar October 2021

Elections: Municipal Elections for City of Americus

10.12—10.29.2021 Early Voting

Griffin Bell Golf Club

1800 Lee Street

10.16.2021 Saturday Voting

Griffin Bell Golf Club

1800 Lee Street

10.23.2021 Saturday Voting

Griffin Bell Golf Club

1800 Lee Street

11.02.21 Election Day

Precincts open: to check or change your voting status, please visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Sumter County Board of Commissioners

10.5.2021:Work Session 6pm

Zoom. com

Meeting ID: 919 4279 3132

Password: 123788

Dial in Number 1–646–558–8656

10.12.2021 Regular Meeting 7pm

Zoom.com

Meeting ID: 952 1489 3004

Password: 072455

Dial in Number 1–646–558–8656

City of Americus

10.14.2021 City Council Agenda Setting Meeting: 6PM

Zoom.com

Meeting ID: 98291543546

Password: 487543

Call-in Option: 646.876.9923

10.21.2021 City Council Regular Meeting: 6PM

Zoom.com

Meeting ID: 98291543546

Password: 487543

Call-in Option: 646.876.9923

Sumter County Board of Education

10.11.2021 Work Session: 6pm

100 Learning Lane, Board Room

Facebook Stream on Sumter County Schools page

10.14.2021 Regular Meeting: 7pm

100 Learning Lane, Board Room

Facebook Stream on Sumter County Schools page

Furlow Charter School Governing Board Meeting

10.19.2021 Scheduled Meeting: 6PM

63 Valley Drive Americus, GA

Area Events

10.01.2021 First Friday: “Flashback Friday” 5pm-8pm Downtown Americus

10.3-9.2021 Georgia Cities Week: coloring contest ongoing with winner selected on 10.9. To participate call city clerk or Americus Welcome Center at 229.924.4411

10.4-8. 2021 As part of Georgia Cities Week, Facebook Live videos highlighting Americus’ services

10.4-8.2021 City of Americus Customer Appreciation Week, daily giveaways, 404 E Forsyth Street

10.6.2021 City of Americus Customer Appreciation Week celebration week: Hotdogs, chips and drinks served at 404 East Forsyth Street 11am-12pm

10.07.2021 Georgia Cities Week Main Event: hotdogs, chips and drinks, coloring, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, K9 Vonn and city equipment on expo. Joyce Myers Park 4pm-7pm

10.09.2021 Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinic COVID-19 vaccination event, 10am to 2pm. Americus Train Depot, 329 S. Jackson St. Call 312-MYMD for appointment. Appointments recommended; walk-ins accepted.

10.09.2021 Faith and Blue Prayer Vigil Meet and Greet: 10am -12pm Life Point Church 384 Ga HW 30 31719

10.10.2021 Faith and Blue Prayer Vigil: An effort to reinforce connections between law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve through the reach of houses of worship. Sumter County Courthouse, 5-6pm.

10.28.2021 Americus Kiwanis Club Pet Parade in downtown Americus 4pm

10.28.2021 Downtown trick or treating beginning around 4pm, following pet parade

10.30.2021 Mayor and City Council of Americus are encouraging trick or treaters to celebrate Halloween on 10.30 rather than 10.31.

Friday Night Lights Local high schools are playing football! Check with your team for times and locations.

