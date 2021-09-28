expand
September 30, 2021

Area Beat Report 9/23 to 9/29/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports

  • Badmus, Shaakirah (Bonded Out), 22, Battery – Family Violence 1st offense/Criminal Trespass
  • Chambers, Karen Danyelle (In Jail), 32, Affray (Fighthing)/Aggravated Assault
  • Clark, Cornelius Veron (Weekender), 41, Drug Court Follow Up
  • Clinkscales, Cordeiro Rashan (In Jail), 32, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Coogle, Christopher Joseph (In Jail), 21, Theft By Taking – Felony/Probation Violation
  • Culp, Nicholas Charles (In Jail), 30, 1st Degree Burglary/Aggravated Assault
  • Hayes, John William (Bonded Out), 71, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Holley, Montavious Mongale (In Jail), 25, Affray (Fighting)/Theft By conversion – Misdemeanor
  • Jordan, Bradnym Lavonte (In Jail), 28, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/DUI-Alcohol/Refusal to take DUI test/Failure to obey stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Josey, Dakkayerrion (Bonded Out), 21, Battery – Family Violence (1st offense) MSD/Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
  • McClanahan, Gregory Terrance (Released on Summons), 30, Disorderly Conduct
  • Parra, Karen (Bonded Out), 1/22/2002, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Juan Perez (Bonded Out), 6/24/1993, Failure to obey stop sign/Driving without a license
  • Pritchard, Larry Thomas (In Jail), 1/19/1948, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children – Allowing a child to witness a felony/battery
  • Thornton, Kendrick Jermaine (Bonded Out), 11/9/1993, Aggravated Assault/Battery
  • Williamson, Dexter Cantell (In Jail), 2/27/1999, Aggravated Assault/Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance/Failure to Appear/Misdemeanor
  • Worth, Christopher Bernard (In Jail), 4/6/1979, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Johnson, Kenshaw Dermain (In Jail), 22, Probation Violation
  • Price, Quovadis Markquise (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Thornton, Kendrick Jermaine (In Jail), Criminal Trespass
  • Tyson, Tevin Shavor (In Jail), 27, Aggravated Assault/Battery
  • Bell, Jeramey Keith (In Jail), 41, Failure to Appear
  • Dozier Ronnie McNell (Bonded Out), 38, Probation Violation
  • Wright, Wardarious Deshaum (Released), 21, Failure to Appear
  • Williams, Kenneth (Reebook), 58, Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call/Theft By Taking –Felony/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Interference With Government Property

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/23

  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 20, Mental Subject
  • 208 South ML Hudson St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 766 GA Hwy 19 South, Entering Auto
  • US Hwy 280 West about McMath Mill Rd., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 27 E at Southland Rd., Assist Motorist
  • 790 Thrasher Road, Theft
  • US Hwy 280 East near District Line Rd., Warning for Speeding
  • 368 US Hwy 280 West, Criminal Trespass
  • GA Hwy 49 South near Albany Annex, Fireworks
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Lobby, Threats
  • 478 Tallent Store Road, Welfare Check
  • Hwy 280 E and Pryor Cobb Rd., Accident Report
  • Tommy Hooks Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
  • Greystone Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

9/24

  • 2404 Hwy 30 West at Friendship Baptist Church, Assist Motorist
  • Bumphead Rd., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 280 East at District line Rd., Failure to Obey Stop Sign
  • GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Warning for stop sign violation
  • GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Citations for Speeding and not using child safety seat properly
  • GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Warning for Stop Sign Violation
  • GA Hwy 280 East at MM 35, Expired or no registration or title
  • GA Hwy 280 E just inside Crisp County, Warning for expired tag
  • GA Hwy 49 at MM 12, Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 19 South just north of Little Bear Bran Rd., The driver was issued a warning for the offense
  • Hwy 49 North at Ellaville St., Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North near GA Hwy 195, Citations for Speeding/Passing in no passing zone
  • 368 U.S. Hwy 280 West, Criminal Trespass
  • GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 23, Failure to have license on person
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Basket Factory Rd., Seat Belt Violation
  • Southerfield Rd. at Basket Factory Rd., Warning for no tag displayed
  • Hwy 49 North near MM 22, Warning for speeding
  • South GA Tech Parkway at GA Hwy 49, Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at South GA Tech Parkway, Warning to driver and passenger for seat belt violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Warnings for speeding, mud flap violation and defective tires
  • Hwy 49 at MM 23, Warning for Speeding
  • 122 Lexington Circle at Lot 25, Domestic Disturbance
  • Bumphead Rd. and Learning Lane, Warning for Stop Sign and Seat Belt Violations
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27, Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27, Assist Motorist
  • Hwy 19 S at MM#, Warning for speeding
  • US Hwy 19 S near Mile Post 1, Citation for Speeding
  • McLittle Bridge Rd. warning for taillight
    • Elm St. and Glessner St., Warning for turn signal
    • Jackson and Forsyth St., Warning issued for improper turn
    • GA Hwy 19 South at Lamar Rd., Warnings for failure to maintain lane, headlight requirements and failure to obey stop sign
    • Arlington at Lexington, Warning for improper lane change
    • Tripp St. at Cookout, Warning for stop sign violation
    • 138 Pheasant Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
    • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 8, Warning for broken taillight lense
    • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 7, Accident Involving Deer
    • Fox Stephens Rd. at GA Hwy 49 S, Warning for turn signal violation

    9/25

    • 415 Confederate St., Civil Disturbance
    • 1130 Felder St. Apt. D, Information for Officer
    • 780 Hwy 19 N, Domestic Disturbance
    • Hwy 45 N and Youngs Mill Rd., Citation for Speeding
    • Hwy 30 at APD, incident turned over to APD
    • 167 Wolf Creek Dr., 911 Hangup
    • 135 Rainbow Terrace, Theft
    • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 17, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driver Use Due Care
    • 826 McMath Mill Rd. Ext., Alarm Activation
    • 118 McLittle Bridge Rd., Alarm Activation
    • GA Hwy 27 at Mile Marker 7, Warning for Speeding
    • 194 Railroad St., Alarm Activation
    • 148 Hwy 45, Alarm Activation
    • 648 McMath Mill Rd., Domestic /disturbance
    • 110 Jenkins Rd. Apt. F, Alarm Activation
    • 247 GA Hwy 49 S Lot N, Domestic Disturbance
    • Salters Mill Rd. at Arch Helms Rd., Drag Racing
    • 251 GA Hwy 308, Domestic Disturbance
    • 147 Ginger Dr., Domestic Disturbance
    • 122 South Forsyth Circle, Alarm Activation
    • 4260 Hwy 280 East at B Fit Gym, 911 Hangup
    • 187 Sylvan Place, Vehicle Theft

    9/26

    • MLK and Muckalee Bridge Rd., Traffic Stop
    • GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
    • 554 Lower Forks Rd., Domestic Dispute
    • Hwy 19 North at 16, Expired or no registration or title
    • MLK at Fasten Park Lot, Expired or no registration or title
    • 584 Hwy 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
    • Hwy 19 at SGT Parkway, Warning for expired registration on LPR hit
    • Roney St. at Mary Blount Dr., Traffic Stop
    • 864 US Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
    • Santa Rosa Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
    • 113 Tarver St., Domestic Disturbance
    • Lamar St. at Tripp St., Window Tint Violation
    • 100 Lacrosse Rd., Alarm Activation
    • GA Hwy 30 West at Armory Dr., Warnings for headlight and tag light requirements
    • 246 Shiloh Rd., Assist Another Agency
    • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Warnings for Driver Use Due Care and Brake Light Out
    • Lamar St. at GA Hwy 3, Warning for driving wrong way an one-way street
    • GA Hwy 3 at Rawley Road, Warning for defective headlight
    • 122 South Forty Circle, Alarm Activation
    • 435 GA Hwy 27 E at Meadowwood Subdivision, Suspicious Vehicle
    • Hwy 280 East and District Line Rd., Failure to obey stop sign
    • Hwy 280 E at District Line Rd., Warning for Speeding
    • Hwy 280 E at District Line Rd., Warning for Speeding
    • Hwy 280 E at District Line Rd., Warning for Speeding
    • Hwy 280 E at District Line Rd., Warning for Speeding
    • Hwy 280 E at District Line Rd., Failure to obey stop sign
    • Hwy 280 East at John Deer Tractor, Warning for failure to yield after stopping
    • Hwy 280 E at Mask Rd., Warning for expired registration
    • Mask Rd. and Hooks Mill Rd., Failure to obey stop sign/Driving while unlicensed
    • Calvary Church Rd., Accident Involving Deer
    • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container

    9/27

    • 102 E. Church St., Suicide Threat
    • 1207 South MLK Jr. Blvd., Civil Disturbance/Child or youth restraint not used properly
    • 455 US Hwy 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
    • GA Hwy 19S at MM 3, Warning for Speeding
    • Hwy 19 South at MP 3, Warning for Speeding
    • SGT Parkway in front of Sumter County High School, Warning for Speeding
    • SGT Parkway in front of Sumter County High School, Warning for Speeding
    • GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Warning for Speeding
    • Sumter County High School, Fight
    • 195 Lexington Circle, Domestic Disturbance
    • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24, Citation for Speeding
    • Bumphead Rd. South of Learning Lane, Citation for Speeding
    • SGTP ½ mile East of High School, Warning for Speeding
    • SGTP near Airport, Warning for Speeding
    • 1412 GA Hwy 280 West at Lot D, Domestic Disturbance
    • South GA Tech Parkway, Warning for Speeding
    • GA Hwy 30 West at MM 11, Citation for Speeding
    • 179 Irene Dr., Information for Officer
    • 420 Bottsford Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
    • 2589 GA Hwy 49 South, Alarm Activation
    • Highway 19 at 14, Warning for Speeding
    • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 13, Seat Belt Violation
    • 1412 US Highway 280 West at Lot D, Welfare Check
    • Rockdale Subdivision Loop, Loud Music

    9/28

    • 184 South Freeman Avenue, Harassing Phone Calls
    • GA Hwy 49 N at District Line Rd., Roadway Blocked

    Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

    • Allen, Rodney Jerome, 44, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to stop at stop sign
    • Salas, Salvador Daniel, 37, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/No brake lights or working turn signals
    • Wright, Kerry Lee, 63, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
    • Seay, Seleya, 38, Warrant Served
    • Bushey, Lauren Elizabeth, 39, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Suspended Registration
    • Roberts, Timothy Prisuda-Belcher, 28, Warrant Executed

     

    Americus PD Media Incident Reports

    9/23

    • 507B Bessie Mays Circle at 4:14 a.m., Suspicious Incident
    • North Lee St. at Lester St. at 7:07 a.m.,

    9/24

    • 120 N. Dudley St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center, Damage to Property
    • 1223B Lafayette St. at 9:41 a.m., Battery/Criminal Trespass
    • 1034 Elm Avenue Apt. 5F at St. Charles Apartments at 10 a.m., Suspicious Incident
    • 712 Varsity Dr. at 10:39 a.m., Welfare Check
    • 1305 Southerfield Rd. at 11:47 a.m., Forgery – 2nd Degree
    • 1846 Country Club Apt. E at 12:26 p.m., Harassing Communications
    • 801 Fulton St. at 1:17 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
    • 1771 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 2:51 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
    • 802 Hale Dr. at 6:14 p.m., Ungovernable Child/Runaway Juvenile
    • 220 Sun Valley Dr. at 8:20 p.m., Domestic Dispute
    • 107 Prince St. at Food Lion at 8:52 p.m., Damage to Property
    • Cherokee St. at E. Lamar St. at 11:06 p.m., Driving without a valid license/No brake lights or working turn signals
    • Walker St. at Mayo St. at 12:11 a.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/DUI-Alcohol/Refusal to take DUI test/Failure to obey stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container
    • 1611 E. Lamar St at Econolodge at 5:58 a.m., Battery/Aggravated Assault
    • 1533 S. Lee St. at Circle K at 1:35 a.m., Criminal Trespass
    • 114 Pecan Circle at 2:09 p.m., Damage to Property

    9/25

    • 123 North Lee St. at 11:06 a.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
    • 1420 Jones Lane at 11:02 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
    • 111B Knollwood Dr. at 11:14 a.m., Criminal Trespass
    • 201 Smith St. at 1:33 p.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle/Recovered Stolen Motor Vehicle/Entering automobile or other motor vehicle
    • 1204 Elm Avenue at 11:46 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
    • Southerfield Road at 3:45 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Possession of Amphetamines
    • 105 Knollwood Dr. Apt. A at 9:18 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
    • 325 Winn St. at 12:42 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
    • 430 West Furlow St. at 4:27 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
    • 115 Andrews Dr. at 5:17 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
    • 415 Forrest Side Circle at 5:35 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
    • 110 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 7D at 12:36 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
    • 1620 North MLK Blvd. at 1:02 a.m., Affray/Theft By Conversion –Misdemeanor/Aggravated Assault
    • Reddick Dr. at 1:52 a.m., Battery
    • East Hill St. at Elm Avenue at 9:40 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to stop at stop sign
    • 105G Magnolia Court at Magnolia Village at 1:56 p.m., Domestic Dispute
    • West Lamar St. at 2:08 a.m., Possession of MSD or drugs

    9/27

    • 119 South Lee St. at 10:51 a.m., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
    • 233 Barnum Dr. at 1:43 p.m., Damage to Property
    • Staley Memorial Cemetery at 1:22 p.m., Criminal Trespass
    • 409 Elm Avenue at Rees Park Development Center at 1:05 p.m., Child Molestation
    • 505 Sharon Circle at 2:44 p.m., Domestic Dispute
    • 138 Town Creek Circle at 3:39 p.m., Declared Nuisance
    • 329 South Jackson St. at Americus Train Depot at 3:46 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
    • East Forsyth St. at Hollis St. at 4:36 p.m., Damage to Property
    • 103F Eastview Circle at 6:31 p.m., Robbery
    • 203B Bessie Mays Circle at 9:01 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Warrant Executed
    • 103 Glenwood Dr. at 9:53 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
    • North Lee St. at JR Campbell at 12:15 a.m., Aggravated Assault
    • 1003 Westside Dr. at 12:40 a.m., Animal Complaint

    9/28

    • 202A US Hwy 19 South at McDonalds at 11:36 a.m., Reckless Conduct
    • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 2:31 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
    • 510 West Lamar St. at 12:11 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
    • 107 Prince St. at Food Lion at 3:32 p.m., Enterina Automobile or other motor vehicle
    • US Hwy 49 and Wanda Way at 2:10 p.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
    • Parker St. at Rees St. at 3:29 p.m., Damage to Property
    • East Forsyth at Mayo St. at 5:23 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Suspended Registration
    • 206 Manhattan St. at Autozone at 6:31 p.m., Battery/Criminal Trespass
    • 111D Magnolia Court at Magnolia Village at 6:08 p.m., Domestic Dispute
    • 215 Horne St. at 5:19 p.m., Peeping Tom
    • 617 South Hampton St. at 7:03 p.m., Assault and Battery

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

 

