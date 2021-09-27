expand
September 28, 2021

City of Americus officials celebrate Georgia Cities Week

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 1:33 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

Press Release:

AMERICUS, GEORGIA:  Mayor Barry Blount, along with city council members and departments, announces that the City of Americus will celebrate “Georgia Cities Week” October 3-9.  The City will be holding a variety of events. This year’s theme is “Shaping the Future” highlighting the services the City of Americus provides.

“We are very proud of our city and the services we provide that make it attractive to residents and visitors,” said Mayor Barry Blount.  “Cities provide the services and infrastructure to help businesses grow and set the stage for events where families and individuals can gather as a community.”

Events planned for the week are:

Monday – Friday there will be Facebook Live Videos highlighting the unique services provided by the City of Americus.  Some of the videos will include information about our water and wastewater systems, our storm water program, public safety tips, fire safety awareness tips and other areas of our services. Be sure to look for these informational videos.

Coloring Contest held all week with the winner being selected on Friday, October 9, 2021.  If you would like to have your child participate, please contact the City Clerks Office or the Americus Welcome Center at 229-924-4411.

Thursday, October 8, 2021, will be our main event hosted at Joyce Myers Park from 4 until 7 PM.  Come enjoy hotdogs, chips and drinks.  Coloring, sidewalk chalk, bubbles and lots of fun!  You will have the opportunity to see city equipment such as a police car, fire truck, backhoe and other equipment.  Visit with the Americus Police Department Canine “Vonn” and taste a sample of the award-winning city water.

We invite the community to come out and enjoy these events as we recognize that are citizens are vital to the success of our “Shining City on A Hill”.

