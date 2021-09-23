expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2021

Area Beat Report 9/22 to 9/23/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:14 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bell, Phillip Terrell 9In Jail), 37, Following too closely/Failure to obey stop sign/Improper backing/Failure to obey signs or control devices/Possession of open alcohol container/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer
  • McMillian, Daniel Jaron (In Jail), 20, Enticing a child for indecent purposes/Aggravated Child Molestation
  • Price, Quovadis Markquise (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/22

  • US Hwy 280 West about McMath Mill Rd., Warning in reference to expired registration
  • Arlington Dr. near Easy St., Person Shot
  • 983 GA Hwy 27 East, Alarm Activation
  • 223 Franky Williams Rd., Suspicious Person
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 127 Bailey Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 613 Flintside Dr., Theft
  • 136A Arlington Dr., Burglary – 1st Degree
  • Seaboard St. at Dollar General, Alarm Activation

9/23

  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 20, Mental Subject
  • 208 South ML Hudson St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 766 GA Hwy 19S, Entering Auto

 

More News

Area Beat Report 9/22 to 9/23/2021

GBR Family Cleaning brings heart

Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh join forces once again to distribute food to Americus neighborhoods

Furlow Governing Board updates pandemic plan

News

Area Beat Report 9/22 to 9/23/2021

Local news

GBR Family Cleaning brings heart

community

Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh join forces once again to distribute food to Americus neighborhoods

education

Furlow Governing Board updates pandemic plan

News

Area Beat Report 9/21 to 9/22/2021

Local News

32nd Taste of Sumter: A Tasting Event Like No Other

community

Harvest of Hope Food Pantry Receives Donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

community

Anna Moates, Auburn Eagles student, recent alumnae publish children’s book about friendship, inclusion

News

Area Beat Report 9/17 to 9/21/21

News

SGTC Announces President’s List for Summer Semester

Local News

Mayoral candidates invited to speak to citizens: Part 3 Marcell Baker

Local news

Mayoral candidates invited to speak to citizens: Part 2, Lee Kinnamon

Local news

Community Calendar September 2021: Updated

agriculture

Senate candidate, Gary Black, visits Sumter County

Local news

Phoebe Sumter offering free mammograms in October

Local news

Mayor and city council review mid-year fiscal analysis

BREAKING NEWS

Charges filed in Americus Homicide Investigation

News

Area Beat Report 9/14 to 9/16

Local News

Shirley Green-Reese, Ph.D. to run for District 5

Local news

The harvest is rich!

News

Area Beat Report 9/14 to 9/15

Local news

Mayoral candidates invited to speak to citizens: Part 1 Javarise Terry

business

Client First Insurance Solutions expands ownership

Local news

Firefighters climb 2,200 steps in honor of 343 NYFD