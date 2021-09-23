Area Beat Report 9/22 to 9/23/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bell, Phillip Terrell 9In Jail), 37, Following too closely/Failure to obey stop sign/Improper backing/Failure to obey signs or control devices/Possession of open alcohol container/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer
- McMillian, Daniel Jaron (In Jail), 20, Enticing a child for indecent purposes/Aggravated Child Molestation
- Price, Quovadis Markquise (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/22
- US Hwy 280 West about McMath Mill Rd., Warning in reference to expired registration
- Arlington Dr. near Easy St., Person Shot
- 983 GA Hwy 27 East, Alarm Activation
- 223 Franky Williams Rd., Suspicious Person
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- 127 Bailey Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 613 Flintside Dr., Theft
- 136A Arlington Dr., Burglary – 1st Degree
- Seaboard St. at Dollar General, Alarm Activation
9/23
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 20, Mental Subject
- 208 South ML Hudson St., Domestic Disturbance
- 766 GA Hwy 19S, Entering Auto