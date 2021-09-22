Kelly Ann Rutherford: September 19, 2021

Kelly Ann Rutherford Swain, age 62, of Americus, passed away at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center on Sunday, September 19, 2021. A native of Lincoln, IL., she was born May 21, 1959, to the late Everett and Patricia Rutherford. Kelly was an active member of Overflow Worship Center in Ellaville. She was also a contributor to the operation Christmas child. Kelly always had a smile on her face. She loved her family and church family. She enjoyed reading, that was her time to reflect on the word of God.

A memorial service will be held at Overflow Worship Center in Ellaville on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM with Pastor Will Rayburn officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to service and also at the home of Ms. Swain 610 Tallent Store Rd. Americus, GA. 31719; each day from 4:00-8:00 PM.

Survivors include a daughter, Stephanie (Johnny) Swain of Ellaville; four brothers, Kevin Rutherford of Jacksonville, FL., Kerry Rutherford of Port Charlotte, FL., Kurt Rutherford of Americus, and Marty (Sandy) Larson of Americus; a sister, Kandy (Bobby) Johnson of Americus; three step-sisters, Sheila (Jimmy) Chandler of Owens Crossroad, AL., Diane (Dennis) Smith of Americus, and Shirley Rutherford of Port Charlotte, FL.; three grandchildren, Kolby Swain, Alex Swain, Dominic Swain; also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews; and special friend Margie Martin of Ellaville.

The family suggests memorial contributions to be made to Overflow Worship Center, PO Box 44 Ellaville, GA. 31806.

