Harvest of Hope Food Pantry Receives Donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

AMERICUS, GA – Harvest of Hope Food Pantry has received $3,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed local neighbors in their time of need. Harvest of Hope Food Pantry will use the gift to purchase grocery items that will give more variety to the items that are distributed to our local clients.

Sonny Pinckard, Executive Director of Harvest of Hope Food Pantry, said: “We greatly appreciate the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation gift. We are also thankful for the support that we get from our local Americus Food Lion store. We feel the community of love among the Food Lion staff, the customers that shop at this store, our clients, and our volunteers. This gift will enable us to fulfill our mission of feeding the hungry and promoting physical health.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support to programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $15 million in grant funding helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Cafe’s, and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit

www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.