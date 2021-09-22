expand
September 23, 2021

Area Beat Report 9/21 to 9/22/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:53 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Blasingame, Thomas James (Reebook), 3/7/1991, Back for Court
  • Crawford, Cindy Denise (In Jail), 4/27/1975, Harassing Communications

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/21

  • SGT Parkway near Southerfield Rd., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 3 at Cemetery Rd., Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 near the airport, Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 near MM 23, Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 377 at MM 1, Warning for headlight requirement
  • GA Hwy 49 North at MM 26, Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 195 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Warning
  • Sam Hill Dogled Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 127 Aster Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 377 at MM 1, Warning for headlight requirement
  • GA Hwy 30 West at MM 10, Warning for Speeding
  • US Hwy 280 East near Mile Post 30, Citations for Speeding and having an open alcohol container
  • US Hwy 280 East near Mile Post 22, Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 East at MM 22, Warning for Speeding
  • 482 GA Hwy 308, Suspicious Person
  • US Hwy 280 East near Mile Post 20, Citations for Speeding
  • 802 Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Accident
  • 276 Rockdale Dr., Theft
  • 227 Jenkins Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1602 MLK at Lester St., Warning for Speeding
  • 200 Industrial Blvd. at Flint Area Learning Center, Unruly Juvenile
  • 138 Packing House Rd., Alarm Activation
  • Sumter Middle School, Information for officer
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Lacross Rd., Traffic Accident
  • GA Hwy 30 at GA Hwy 27, Abandoned Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 49 at Wanda Way, Warnings for expired registration and child safety seat violation
  • Lamar St. at Cherokee St., Traffic Stop
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apartment 504, Damage to Property
  • US Hwy 280 East at Felder St., Warning in reference to headlight requirements
  • 200 Arlington Dr. Extension, Harassing Phone Calls

9/22

  • Arlington Dr. near Easy St., Person Shot
  • 983 GA Hwy 27 East, Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 West about McMath Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Ja’kyrah Nicole, 20, Disorderly Conduct
  • Hodnett, William James, 33, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Kleckley, Tiffany Alexia, 37, Assault and Battery
  • Williams, Calvin L, 60, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements/No Insurance

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

6/14/2021

  • East Church St. at Brown St. at 11:46 a.m., Reckless Driving

9/20

  • 1130 Felder St. at Lexington Place Apartments at 2:02 a.m., Suspicious Incident

9/21

  • 134A Cherokee St. at 10:08 a.m., Domestic dispute
  • 547 Oak Avenue at 10:50 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Lee St. at Lamar St. at 11:06 a.m., Traffic Stop/Improper lane change
  • 204 Sharon Circle at 11:30 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 100 Magnolia Court at Magnolia Village Apartments at 9:06 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • West Church St. at 4:48 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Hudson St. at East Forsyth St. at 6:26 p.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
  • 720 Harris St. Apt. 19 at 7:03 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements/No Insurance
  • South Hampton St. at 12:04 a.m., Simple Battery/Aggravated Assault/Hit and Run-Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident/No Insurance
  • 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 210 at 4:28 a.m., Criminal Trespass

 

 

