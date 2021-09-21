expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2021

Southland Academy Senior Jadie Burrell finished the girls’ race at the Deerfield-Windsor Meet in 18th place out of 112 competitors with a time of 22:52.21. Photo by Ken Gustafson

Southland boys and girls XC teams turn in strong performances at Deerfield-Windsor Meet

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:36 am Tuesday, September 21, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

 

ALBANY – While they didn’t finish high in the team standings, as far as individual performances were concerned, both the Southland Academy boys and girls cross country teams (SAR) still posted strong showings at the Deerfield-Windsor Meet held on Saturday, September 18 at the Albany State West Campus.

In boys’ action, SAR sophomore Noah Sheff continued his strong showing this season by finishing 61st out of 155 competitors in a time of 20:31.26. Sheff’s time was about 18 seconds faster than his time of 20:50.20 that he posted at the Lee County Invitational the week before. Sheff’s teammate, Matteson Debaise, also turned in a solid performance, finishing in 79th place out of 155 competitors in a time of 21:49.66. Debasie’s time was also slightly faster than his time of 22:12.10 at the Lee County meet. SAR’s Ryan Peck finished two spots behind Debasie with a time of 21:55.81. SAR runners Matthew Peck and Lee Graft also turned in strong showings. Peck finished in a time of 24:07.78 and Graft finished the boys’ race in a time of 24:25.05.

Southland Academy Senior Mathew Peck finished in a time of 24:07.78 in the boys’ race at the Deerfield-Windsor Meet.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

In girls’ action, SAR senior Jadie Burrell finished 18th out of 112 female competitors in a time of 22:52.21. While it wasn’t a top 10 finish, it was still faster than her time of 23:45.60, which was good enough for ninth place at the Lee County meet.

SAR junior Ella Arnold finished 72nd out of 112 competitors and did it in a time of 28:56.03, which was slightly slower than her time of 28:54.00 at the Lee County meet. Arnold’s teammate, Maddie Godwin, finished five spots behind Arnold in a time of 29:26.50.

 

 

 

 

More News

Area Beat Report 9/22 to 9/23/2021

GBR Family Cleaning brings heart

Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh join forces once again to distribute food to Americus neighborhoods

Furlow Governing Board updates pandemic plan

News

Area Beat Report 9/22 to 9/23/2021

Local news

GBR Family Cleaning brings heart

community

Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh join forces once again to distribute food to Americus neighborhoods

education

Furlow Governing Board updates pandemic plan

News

Area Beat Report 9/21 to 9/22/2021

Local News

32nd Taste of Sumter: A Tasting Event Like No Other

community

Harvest of Hope Food Pantry Receives Donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

community

Anna Moates, Auburn Eagles student, recent alumnae publish children’s book about friendship, inclusion

News

Area Beat Report 9/17 to 9/21/21

News

SGTC Announces President’s List for Summer Semester

Local News

Mayoral candidates invited to speak to citizens: Part 3 Marcell Baker

Local news

Mayoral candidates invited to speak to citizens: Part 2, Lee Kinnamon

Local news

Community Calendar September 2021: Updated

agriculture

Senate candidate, Gary Black, visits Sumter County

Local news

Phoebe Sumter offering free mammograms in October

Local news

Mayor and city council review mid-year fiscal analysis

BREAKING NEWS

Charges filed in Americus Homicide Investigation

News

Area Beat Report 9/14 to 9/16

Local News

Shirley Green-Reese, Ph.D. to run for District 5

Local news

The harvest is rich!

News

Area Beat Report 9/14 to 9/15

Local news

Mayoral candidates invited to speak to citizens: Part 1 Javarise Terry

business

Client First Insurance Solutions expands ownership

Local news

Firefighters climb 2,200 steps in honor of 343 NYFD