Southland boys and girls XC teams turn in strong performances at Deerfield-Windsor Meet

From Staff Reports

ALBANY – While they didn’t finish high in the team standings, as far as individual performances were concerned, both the Southland Academy boys and girls cross country teams (SAR) still posted strong showings at the Deerfield-Windsor Meet held on Saturday, September 18 at the Albany State West Campus.

In boys’ action, SAR sophomore Noah Sheff continued his strong showing this season by finishing 61st out of 155 competitors in a time of 20:31.26. Sheff’s time was about 18 seconds faster than his time of 20:50.20 that he posted at the Lee County Invitational the week before. Sheff’s teammate, Matteson Debaise, also turned in a solid performance, finishing in 79th place out of 155 competitors in a time of 21:49.66. Debasie’s time was also slightly faster than his time of 22:12.10 at the Lee County meet. SAR’s Ryan Peck finished two spots behind Debasie with a time of 21:55.81. SAR runners Matthew Peck and Lee Graft also turned in strong showings. Peck finished in a time of 24:07.78 and Graft finished the boys’ race in a time of 24:25.05.

In girls’ action, SAR senior Jadie Burrell finished 18th out of 112 female competitors in a time of 22:52.21. While it wasn’t a top 10 finish, it was still faster than her time of 23:45.60, which was good enough for ninth place at the Lee County meet.

SAR junior Ella Arnold finished 72nd out of 112 competitors and did it in a time of 28:56.03, which was slightly slower than her time of 28:54.00 at the Lee County meet. Arnold’s teammate, Maddie Godwin, finished five spots behind Arnold in a time of 29:26.50.