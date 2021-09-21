SGTC CIS Alumni Chance Simpson hired as Computer Lab Assistant at Johns Hopkins University School of Engineering

By Su Ann Bird

MARSHALLVILLE, GA – Chance Simpson of Marshallville signed up as a dual enrollment student at South Georgia Technical College at the start of his 10th grade year at Macon County High School. He graduated with his associate degree in Computer Networking Support just a few weeks shy of graduating from high school and earned acceptance into the elite and prestigious Johns Hopkins University (Whiting) School of Engineering. Now he is also employed by Johns Hopkins University.

He earned a full academic scholarship worth $79,189 per year and worth $316,756 for four years. He plans to double major in Computer Science and Computer Engineering (research) with a minor in Computational Medicine on a pre-med track. And his education at South Georgia Technical College allowed him to secure his first job at Johns Hopkins University as a Computer Lab Assistant while he continues his education.

“Who would have imagined Chance’s first job would be at Johns Hopkins University, an elite medical school, as a Computer Lab Assistant,” said Ronald Simpson, Chance’s father. “His hard work at South Georgia Technical College is paying off and we are very proud of him.”

Tanisha Smith, Sr. Technical Support Analyst at Johns Hopkins University, offered Chance the position of Computer Lab Assistant. “I enjoyed meeting and getting to know you in last week’s interview. I am very impressed and feel you would be a great asset to our team. We are looking forward to having you on our team,” said Smith.

Chance Simpson was among the first-ever Early Decision II’s at Johns Hopkins University. The university only admitted 304 students out of the 2,874 that applied for the Early Decision II, and the university only admitted 1,652 out of 33,236 into the class of 2025 (5% acceptance rate). Simpson was one of those admitted.

“Getting in here wasn’t easy,” said Simpson. The exceptional student was offered over $1.7 million in scholarships from various universities. His top 10 offers came from Emory University, Howard University, Hampton University, Mercer University, University of Chicago, Franklin & Marshall College, Carnegie Mellon University, Eastern Mennonite University, Coast Guard Academy and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Simpson enrolled at South Georgia Technical College at the start of his 10th grade year at Macon County High School. He took an overload of classes in high school while also being dually enrolled in the computer program at South Georgia Technical College.

“I enjoyed my classes at South Georgia Technical College and the instructors were great,” said Chance Simpson. “Mrs. Andrea Ingram was willing to help if you had any problems. She provided a lot of hands on instruction and the classes were interesting. She was also willing to stay after class and help students if they got stuck. “

Simpson also had words of praise for SGTC Dual Enrollment Specialist Brittny Wright McGrady who worked with him while he was attending classes at Macon County High School and South Georgia Technical College. “The Dual Enrollment option with South Georgia Tech has been wonderful. I really enjoyed being able to come to college, while I was still technically in high school. This is a great program and Ms. Wright McGrady was very helpful.”

Chance is the son of Ronald B. Simpson and Kesha Simpson of Macon County and they are very proud of his accomplishments so far and are his biggest supporters for the next phase of his journey. For more information about the dual enrollment program at South Georgia Technical College, contact Vickie Austin, Dual Enrollment Coordinator at vaustin@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2866.

