SGTC Announces President’s List for Summer Semester

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford recently announced the college’s President’s List for the summer semester, which included 50 students from around the area and several other states. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must be enrolled full time (12 or more credit hours) in an associate degree or diploma program and have a 4.0 GPA for that semester’s coursework. Those students who qualified included:

Cook County: Shamari Lashan Stafford of Adel, Early Childhood Care and Education.

Crisp County: Gweneka Lenore Brown of Cordele, Criminal Justice; Jessica L. Felton of Cordele, Cosmetology; Timkaveion Jamal Henderson of Cordele, Diesel Equipment Technology; Jackson D. Penton of Cordele, Early Childhood Care and Education; Alan Axl Perez of Cordele, Automotive Technology; Ke’Andrea Latrice Ray of Cordele, Criminal Justice.

Dougherty County: Jaysen M. Jewell of Albany, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Cekeya Brelle Mack of Albany, Sports and Fitness Management; Veronica Naylor of Albany, Criminal Justice; Christiana Smith of Albany, Early Childhood Care and Education.

Gwinnett County: Gabriel Ulises Lagos of Lawrenceville, Electric Power Generation.

Houston County: Sherronda Bacon-Mercer of Warner Robins, Criminal Justice.

Jasper County: Michael Gene Clendenin of Monticello, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

Lee County: Byron Berryhill of Leesburg, Sports and Fitness Management; Elizabeth Bandon Tetrault of Leesburg, Early Childhood Care and Education.

Macon County: Darryl Rumph of Montezuma, Sports and Fitness Management; Devin S. Williams of Oglethorpe, Automotive Technology.

Marion County: Amber Kristina Crumbley of Buena Vista, Criminal Justice; Kenyatta Slaughter of Buena Vista, Marketing Management.

Schley County: Dawn Driver Ammons of Ellaville, Cosmetology; James R. Hines of Ellaville, Institutionally Accepted Core.

Sumter County: Amy Adams of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; Ajeashia E’lexus Angrish of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Samuel Eugene Cover of Americus, Precision Machining and Manufacturing; Candace Capri Ellis of Americus, Criminal Justice; Markus Kyle Given of Americus, Sports and Fitness Management; Cynthia R. McCoy of Americus, Criminal Justice; Tracy Nichelle Monts of Americus, Marketing Management; Susana Y. Posada of Americus, Sports and Fitness Management; Karen Ramos Escalante of Americus, Criminal Justice; Ta’Niah N. Reliford of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; Jamaine B. Thomas of Americus, Auto Collision Repair Technology.

Telfair County: Mae L. Morrison of Lumber City, Welding and Joining Technology.

Turner County: Princess King of Ashburn, Early Childhood Care and Education.

Webster County: Ginger Ann Mooney of Preston, Early Childhood Care and Education; Timothy Michael Richardson of Preston, Auto Collision Repair Technology; Anna Elizabeth Roberson of Parrott, Firefighter/EMSP; Drake Alexander Weldin of Richland, Computer Support Specialist.

Whitfield County: Eli James Bagby of Cohutta, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

Wilcox County: Elijah Mark Harris of Rochelle, Welding and Joining Technology.

Out-of-State: James E. Bozman of Saint Augustine, FL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Mason Thomas Underkoffler of Titusville, FL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Simon David Westra of Dover, FL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Jacob R. Atkins of Corryton, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Thomas Andrew French of Maryville, TN, Electric Power Generation; Parker Thomas Rasnic of Thorn Hill, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Blake Walter Ford of Ripley, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Caiden Miller of Blountville, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; John-Keith Thomas Verble of Jonesborough, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs. For more information, visit www.southgatech.edu.