September 23, 2021

The GSW Men’s Soccer team earned its first victory over USC-Aiken in program history when the Hurricanes defeated the Pacers 1-0 on a goal scored by Grant Auer in the 64th minute of the match on Saturday, September 18 in Aiken, S.C. Photo by Christopher Finn

Auer’s goal in the 64th minute leads Hurricanes to victory over USC Aiken

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:17 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

 

AIKEN, S.C. — The Georgia Southwestern men’s soccer team defeated USC Aiken on the road Saturday evening 1-0. The game-winning goal was scored by Grant Auer in the 64th minute and it was assisted by Nicholas Sciarra. The win marks the first road victory over USC-Aiken in GSW program history and the first road win and conference win this season.

The win improves GSW’s overall record to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in Peach Belt Conference play.

The Hurricanes will play next against Clayton State on Wednesday, September 22 at Hurricane Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

 

