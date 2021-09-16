Darrell Dean Waldal: September 14, 2021

Darrell Dean Waldal, 81, of Americus, GA, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Rev Tom Dowdy will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Andersonville National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until service time in the funeral home chapel. Lynwood McClung, Michael Lardy, Matthew Lardy, Colson Jordan, Corey Brown, and Chase Fox will serve as pallbearers. Bobby Duke, Alan Erkhart, Al Erkhart Jr., Buster Kitchens, Don Daniels, and Darrell Crenshaw will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Darrell Dean Waldal was born July 18, 1940, in Beach, North Dakota. He was the son of the late Bertil N. Waldal and the late Evelyn Lardy Waldal. An Army Veteran, he worked for Coca Cola Company and later for the Americus Times Recorder. He also managed the Moose Lodge in Americus for several years. Mr. Waldal was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church until he joined the family of Magnolia Manor. Darrell, affectionately known as Papa, enjoyed visiting with family and friends. He could usually be found outside the manor greeting everyone who happened to walk within listening distance. His grandchildren were his prized possessions, and he left no doubt of his love for them. He was an avid sports lover, loved all animals, especially his beloved dog, Maggie, and was very outgoing. A selfless & humble man, he would always consider others’ needs ahead of his own.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Mary Kaye Waldal (Wayne) of Huntsville, AL, and a son and daughter-in-law, Mike Waldal (Samye) of Smithville. Five grandchildren, Mallory Jordan, Colson Jordan, Lauren Waldal (Chase Fox), Kristin Waldal, Madison Brown (Corey), and great granddaughters Olivia Lane and Sawyer Kathleen Fox. A brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Russell and Jackie Stadler, nieces and nephews, Dean and Beth Schoenberg of Moholl, ND, Kevin Stadler of Bismark, ND, and Jerri Lyn and Dave Carlson of Bismark, ND, and cousins, Michael and Louann Lardy of Moultrie GA.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Waldal was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Kay Waldal and a brother Donald R. Waldal. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sumter Humane Society, 108 Industrial Blvd., Americus, GA 31719, or to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 409410, Atlanta, GA 30384-9410.

