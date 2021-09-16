expand
September 17, 2021

Area Beat Report 9/14 to 9/16

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:27 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Britt, Shanmus Jarrod (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
  • Franks, Delia Denise (In Jail), 24, Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Amphetamines/Possession of Schedule I controlled substance/Possession and use of drug related objects/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Possession of sawed off shotgun
  • Hoffman, Shea Dustin (Rebook), 34, Battery/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • Lembrick, Vicky Leshonne (In Jail), 56, Probation Violation
  • McPhail, Mitchell Caleb (In Jail), 24, Forgery -4th Degree
  • Pouncil, Jayln Simone (In Jail), 23, USMS
  • Sinn, Grantley Hunter (In Jail), 17, Disorderly Conduct
  • Woods, Wayne (In Jail), 43, Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute/Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Items prohibited for possession by inmates
  • Wright, Wayne (In Jail), 65, Theft By Shoplifting/Georgia Lottery for Education Fraud/Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Clark, Javaris Shawn (In Jail), 19, Disorderly Conduct/Simple Battery
  • Jones, Antarus Montrel (In Jail), 42, Simple Battery/Family Violence
  • Pough, Ann Marie (In Jail), 46, Holding for Bibb County
  • Tucker, Gary Scott (Rebook), 48, Aggravated Assault/Battery – Family Violence (1st offense MSD)/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Simple Assault
  • Walker, Eric Jarrod (Rebook), 43, Criminal Trespass/Disorderly Conduct/Aggravated Assault

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/14

  • 2437 S. Lee St., Burglary
  • US Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St., Warning for headlight requirements
  • MLK at Patterson St., Expired or no registration or title
  • Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park Dr., Warning for Speeding and headlight out
  • South GA Tech Parkway near the new Sumter County High School, Warning for Speeding
  • South GA Tech Parkway near the new Sumter County High School, Warning for Speeding
  • South GA Tech Parkway near the new Sumter County High School, Warning for Speeding and Driving in violation of Class CP Permit
  • South GA Tech Parkway near Hwy 49 Round About, Warning for Speeding
  • Hwy 280 E at District Line Rd., Warning for Speeding
  • Hwy 280 E at MM 22, Warning for Speeding
  • MLK at Turn Lane at Lester St., Citations for Hands Free Device and Seat Belt Violation
  • 361 McMath Mill Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 526 Commerce Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 126 E. Ridgewood Dr., Shots Fired
  • 158 Jenkins Rd., 911 Hangup
  • 221 W Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • USMS Columbus Sumter County Detention Center
  • 228 W Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 22, Citation for Speeding
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • Southland Rd. in front of Southland Academy, Driver given warnings for infractions
  • 104 Stuart Way, Alarm Activation
  • 168 Floyd Rd., Civil Matter
  • 221 W Rock Hill Dr. Apt. A, Domestic Disturbance/Criminal Trespass/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Theft
  • 151 Fox Stephens Rd. Lot 1, Domestic Disturbance
  • 478 Tallent Store Road, Welfare Check

9/15

  • US Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop
  • 122 Thrasher Rd., Animal Complaint
  • US Hwy 280 E about Mile Post 18, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 1138 US Hwy Civil Matter
  • 644 US Hwy 19 South, Harassing Phone Calls
  • Mask R. near Hooks Mill Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 113 Pierce Dr., VIN Inspection
  • 506 Hwy 280 East at Get and Go, Alarm Activation

9/16

  • 143 Arlington Dr. Extension, Domestic Disturbance
  • 208 South ML Hudson, Domestic Disturbance
  • 1256 GA Hwy 280 East at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Suspicious Vehicle

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • McCray, Raymond, 23, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Felony/Tag/Registration requirements/Obstruction

 

 

