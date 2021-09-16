expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2021

Area Beat Report 9/14 to 9/15

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:49 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Beamon, Maleiah Brayiane, 17, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Brady, Paula Michelle, 30, Contempt of Court
  • Clemons, Kevin Edward, 50, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance/Possession of drug-related objects/Impeding the free flow of traffic
  • Laster, Brittany Renee, 28, Criminal Trespass
  • Mitchell, Shanneshia Qusha, 28, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Thomas, Tyquarne, 23, Use of license plate with intent to conceal/DUI/Headlight Requirements/No Insurance

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

9/13

  • 300 Howard St. at 9:21 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree Felony/Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at 5:09 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
  • 113 Hwy 27 E Apt D6 at 9:45 p.m., Battery -1st Offense
  • 922 E. Lamar St Burger King at 10:11 p.m. , Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
  • 103 Knollwood Dr. at 1:16 a.m. Domestic Dispute
  • Railroad St. at Mayo St. at 12:48 a.m., Miscellaneous Report

9/14

  • 903 Park Row at 1 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 704 N Lee St. at 12:11 a.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm/Theft By Taking -Misdemeanor
  • 720 Harris St. Apt. 40 at 2:41 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 703A Harris St. at 5:08 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1108 North MLK Blvd. Room 131 Kings Inn Motel at 11:37 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Reckless Driving/Failure to stop at stop sign/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • 129 Hosanna Circle at 9:43 a.m., Deceased Person
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court from 3:22 p.m. to 4:04 p.m., eight offenses of Contempt of Court
  • 112 N. Jackson St. at JBS Associates at 4:49 p.m.. Forgery – 3rd Degree
  • 112 Hudson St. at 8:13 p.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
  • 305 Southerfield Rd. at 8:43 p.m., Unruly Juvenile

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Washington, Carlos Santana, 38, Simple Battery – Family Violence/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Reckless Driving/Failure to stop at stop sign/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
  • Williams, Cherry Machelle, 52, Criminal Trespass

 

 

More News

Shirley Green-Reese, Ph.D. to run for District 5

The harvest is rich!

Letter to the Editor

Area Beat Report 9/14 to 9/15