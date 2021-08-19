Sumter County BOE votes on COVID related protocol

The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) has unanimously voted to require face coverings/masks for all students, staff, faculty and visitors on Sumter County Schools buildings. This is effective through 9/10/21.

A virtual education option will be available to student with “extenuating circumstances.” To determine if your student has an extenuating circumstance please contact the school. This option will be in place for the length of the first semester.

Physically present at the meeting were all board members except Harris and Reid. Harris joined the meeting via telephone.