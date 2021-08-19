expand
August 20, 2021

Jason Melvin Jones: August 18, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 1:14 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

Mr. Jason Melvin Jones passed away on August 18, 2021 at Phoebe-Sumter Medical Center after a courageous battle.  A Celebration of Life will be held at County Line Baptist Church in Ideal on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Mark Poole and Rev. Jimmy Chapman officiating.  The family will greet friends beginning at 11:00 AM until service time.  Masks are strongly recommended.

Mr. Jones was born July 28, 1971 in Americus, GA to James Melvin Jones and Sheila Usry Jones.  He was a member of County Line Baptist Church.  Jason was a people person and loved everyone, especially his wife and girls.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his dirt bike and jet-ski. He was preceded in death by a father-in-law, Mike Langston.

He is survived by his loving wife, April Jones of Ideal, GA; two daughters, Hannah Fields and Madelynn Jones; his parents, Melvin and Sheila Jones of Cobb, GA; a brother, Richard Jones (Mollie) of Ellaville, GA; parents-in-law, Patty and Rick Butterworth of Panama City, FL, Howard Layfield of Gainesville, GA; a brother-in-law, Jason Layfield (Desiré); and several nieces and nephews.

Way-Watson Funeral Home of Ellaville, GA has been entrusted with the arrangements.

