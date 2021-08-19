expand
August 20, 2021

Frederick Albert Labedz: August 17, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 1:20 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

Frederick Albert Labedz, age 66 of Americus, GA, passed away at his residence Tuesday August 17, 2021. Troy Adams will officiate a memorial service with Military Honors to be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. The family will receive friends following the service.

Frederick Albert Labedz Jr. was born July 7, 1955 in Winchester, MA son of the late Frederick Albert Labedz Sr. and Margaret Amicangioli Labedz. He served in the United States Marine Corps and obtained the rank of Sergeant. He was honorably discharge on February 9, 1978. Mr. Labedz was a deeply spiritual man that honored God and cherished his family alike. He adored his children, loved his siblings and mother, and always doted on his dogs.”

Survivors include his daughter, Ashley J. Labedz of Americus and son, Christopher P. Labedz of Plains. A sister Nicky L. Maenpaa of Massachusetts and a brother and sister-in-law Robert Labedz (Cathleen) of Pennsylvania. Four nieces, Dawn M. Breen, Heather Schirmer, Kattie Labedz, Ami Labedz and a nephew Charles Labedz also survives.

The Family has requested memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka Kansas 66675-8516 or to Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.

