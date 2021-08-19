expand
August 20, 2021

City of Americus completes qualifying with three contested races

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 3:46 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

The City of Americus qualified candidates for city council and mayor on Monday August 16 through Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Races being voted upon will be for mayor and representatives for Americus Districts 3, 4 and 5.

Qualifying for mayor are Lee Kinnamon, Javarise Terry and Marcell Baker. Barry Blount, the sitting mayor will not be seeking re-election.

The only candidate qualifying for Americus District 3 is Nicole Smith. Lou Chase, the sitting council representative will not be seeking re-election.

Americus District 4 has three candidates: incumbent Charles Christmas, Jelena Hoston and Steven Avant.

Americus District 5 has two candidates: incumbent Kelvin Pless and Shirley Reese.

The mayor serves as the chief executive office of the city and presides at all meetings of the governing body. It is the mayor’s duty to ensure all laws, ordinances, resolutions and rules of the city are observed and enforced while also ensuring all officers of the city faithfully discharge the duties required of them. The mayor is elected at large by the citizens of Americus and serves a four-year term.

The city council is the policy making body of the City of Americus. The city council, along with the mayor approves the annual budget, all ordinances, resolutions and contracts in public meetings. ​City council members serve for four-year terms in staggered fashion, ensuring there will always be consistency on the council. Each council member is appointed annually to serve as the chairman of one of six committees: administration, community development, economic development, finance, public safety and public works.

The election will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Being the mayor is an at large seat, all registered voters living within the city limits have the responsibility to vote. Some residents will be given the opportunity to vote on two officials. If you are not certain which district you live in, please visit the Georgia Secretary of State website at mvp.sos.ga.gov. A map of the districts, as well as currently serving representatives can be found on the City of Americus website at americusga.gov/city-government. To contact a city employee by telephone please dial 229.924.4411.

Frederick Albert Labedz: August 17, 2021

