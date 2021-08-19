expand
August 20, 2021

Charlie C. Highnote: 8.8.21

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 1:17 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

Mr. Charlie C. Highnote passed away at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, GA on Sunday, August 08, 2021. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:40 p.m. with a graveside services to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery. Dr. Bryan Myers will officiate the service. 

Charlie Cleveland Highnote was born December 6, 1953 in Americus. He was the son of the late Dan Davis Highnote and the late Ada Mae Milton Highnote. Cleve enjoyed listening to music and especially Marie Osmond. He also loved spending time with his friends at Pat’s Place in Americus an was a member of Central Baptist Church and the Americus Jaycees.  

Survivor include his brother Allen Highnote of Bellflower, CA. Mother-in-law Mary Harbuck and nephews, Josh Highnote and Zack Highnote. Cleve is also survived by his best friend Donald Roland. In addition to his parents Cleve was proceeded in death by his wife Ora Elizabeth “Beth” Highnote and a brother John Phillip Highnote. 

In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter 225 Second Street, East Tifton GA 31794 or to the American Cancer Society.  

©To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.

