Southland Lady Raiders suffer shutout loss at Windsor Academy

From Staff Reports

MACON – After defeating Deerfield-Windsor 8-3 to earn their first win of the season, the Southland Academy Lady Raiders (SAR) traveled up to Macon to face another “Windsor” team; the Knights of Windsor Academy (WA). Unfortunately for SAR, they fell behind early and could not catch up. As a result, the Lady Raiders were handed an 8-0 shutout loss by the Lady Knights on Monday, August 16 at Windsor Academy.

This was a game in which the Lady Raiders could not generate much offense, though they had chances to do so. They were able to muster four hits on the day, including two leadoff doubles, but were unable to capitalize. WA, on the other hand, scored eight runs on 11 hits.

The Lady Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on three hits and took advantage of a walk and an error. The big blow was an RBI double from Calley Lindsey. WA would later add one run in the second and two more in the third to take a 5-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, T.J. Bowden got things started off in the right direction with a leadoff double to center field, but the Lady Raiders couldn’t capitalize. Maddie Godwin, Morgan Weaver and Jadie Burrell all grounded out to end the threat.

In the top of the sixth inning, SAR got a leadoff double from Morgan Minick, but once again, the Lady Raiders were unable to take advantage.

The Lady Knights then shut the door permanently in the bottom of the sixth by scoring three more runs on three hits to secure their 8-0 victory. Minick went 2 for 2 at the plate for SAR with a double and a single, while Godwin and Bowden each had one hit.

The Lady Raiders (1-2) will try to rebound from this setback when they host Westwood on Thursday, August 19 at 4 p.m.