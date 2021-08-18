Area Beat Report 8/17 to 8/18
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barker, Kendrell Bernard (In Jail), 39, Failure to Appear/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Jackson, Sophia Lauren (In Jail), 39, Failure to Appear/Simple Battery
- Shelton, Hamil Felix (In Jail), 36, Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Waters, Alonzo Maynard (In Jail), 53, Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Waters, Sebrina Burts (In Jail), 51, Battery – Family Violence – Misdemeanor
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
8/17
- 404 Waymon St., Alarm Activation
- Plains Welcome Center, Suspicious Vehicle
- 307 West Ellaville St., Entering Auto
- 118 Santa Rosa Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 221 w. Rock Hill Dr., Information for officer
- Old Andersonville Rd. at GA Hwy 49, Assist Motorist
- Hwy 19 North and Shiloh Rd., Information for officer
- 300 Ellis Rd., Assist Another Agency
- 205 E. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 853 Leslie Lamar Rd. Apt. A, Assist Another Agency
- 618 Shiloh Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 506, Domestic Disturbance
- 1101 Southerfield Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 704, 911 Hangup
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
8/17
- 1130 Felder St. Apt. 12D at 6:06 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 119 North Lee St. at Citizens Bank at 3:20 p.m., Forgery – 3rd Degree
- 119 South Lee St. at 4:09 p.m., Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
- 100 E. Jefferson at American Pawn at 2:57 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 107 Country Club Apartments Apt. C at 4:49 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 126 US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 4:32 p.m., Simple Battery
- 1698 E. Lamar St. at 3:55 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 605 Lowe St. at 11:08 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
- 212 Horton Dr. at 11:36 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 203B Lakeview Circle at 8:15 p.m., Battery