Judy Parks Legg: August 14, 2021

Judy Parks Legg, 74, of Andersonville, GA, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Americus, GA. Rev. Keith Parks will officiate.

Mrs. Legg was born April 25, 1947, in Montezuma, GA, to the late Fred and Minnie Lee Parks. She was a graduate of Macon County High School, class of 1965. Mrs. Legg was retired from the City of Americus with over thirty years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Americus.

In addition to her parents Judy was preceded in death by a brother Roger L. Parks. Survivors include her husband of fifty-five years, Robert H. Legg of Andersonville, GA, daughter April L. Thompson (Jered) of Leesburg, GA, three grandchildren Chandler Thompson, Hannah Thompson, and Emilee Thompson, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to First Baptist Church in Americus, GA, 221 S Lee St, Americus, GA 31709 or to Sumter Humane Society (sumterhumanesociety.org)

