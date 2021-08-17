Area Beat Report 8/16 to 8/17
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Smith, Laqwela (In Jail), 35, City Bench Warrant/City Probation/Simple Battery on a Peace Officer
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office media incident reports
8/16
- GA Hwy 377 at Columbia Avenue, Warning for tag light out
- 357 RW Jones Rd., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Warning for stop light violation
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Warning for tag light violation
- GA Hwy 19 at Raymond Rd.
- 200 Industrial Blvd. at Sumter Middle School, Possession of Marijuana
- 896 Tallent Store Rd., VIN Inspection
- 1038 Little Bear Branch Rd., Mobile Home VIN Inspection
- 247 GA Hwy 49 Lot O Pride Estates, VIN Inspection at Mobile Home
- 308 Ellis Rd., Information for officer
- GA Hwy 30 at GA Hwy 27, Warning for expired registration, LPR Generated
- 164 Briar Patch Circle, Identity Theft
- 201 Carter St., Burglary Attempt
- 121 Tarver St., Mental Subject/Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Lakeshore Marina, Suspicious Person/Suspicious Vehicle
8/17
- 404 Waymon St., Alarm Activation
- Plains Welcome Center, Suspicious Vehicle
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Kingsley, Awukanna, 20, Theft By Shoplifting
- Perry, Shanautica Sade, 20, Theft By Shoplifting
- Smith, Laqwela Santrell, 35, Driving while license suspended or revoked/No insurance/Contempt of Court/City Probation
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
8/16
- 105 South Dudley St. at Southwestern Circle at 12:21 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No insurance/Contempt of Court/City Probation
- 1035 East Forsyth St. at Hometown Healthcare at 11:23 a.m., Missing Person
- 107 Prince St. at Food Lion at 5:02 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 105 South Dudley St. at Southwestern Circle at 5:31 p.m., City Probation
- 706B McGarrah St. at 6:25 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 914 Davenport St. at 6:44 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:32 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1206 S. MLK Blvd. at 8 Inn at 9:29 p.m., Domestic Dispute